State Police investigating fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway

Road rage leads to Massachusetts man menacing driver and family with a gun. Southeast, New York – On July 10, 2022, the New York State Police from the Somers barracks arrested Justin D. Blundell, age 23, of Lexington, MA, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, a class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E felony, Menacing in the 2nd degree, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors.
