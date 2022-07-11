State Police investigating fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Allison Burns, who was last seen Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. outside her home in Stillwater. Police say she got into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown person. Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

STILLWATER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO