Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Washington One Carnival in Photos

 2 days ago
Though it’s drizzling, and a heavy fog hangs over Clifton Park, small groups begin to filter through The Alameda. Some are sporting rain ponchos and others, in their summer gear, start to position chairs and beach umbrellas in the grass. Along Harford Road, a food cart is preparing to sell shrimp...

foodieflashpacker.com

9 Must-Try Baltimore Burger Restaurants | Best Burgers in Baltimore

Looking for the best burgers in Baltimore? You’ve come to the right place!. Baltimore is the major city in Maryland, with over 576,864 residents in 2022. Proclaimed as an independent city by the Constitution of Maryland in 1851, today, it remains the largest independent city in the United States.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Historic Baltimore Restaurant to Receive Grant for Improvements

(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore institution will receive federal funds from a program designed to upgrade 25 historic small restaurants across the country. Max's Taphouse on South Broadway is the only restaurant in Maryland to receive funds from the grant program called Backing Historic Small Restaurants. Max's Taphouse will receive...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
foxbaltimore.com

Dig in to Howard County's Restaurant Weeks

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local businesses by taking advantage of Howard County's Restaurant Weeks, running from now through July 24. BMORE Lifestyle's Marc Clarke visited Ellicott City to see what two local businesses have to offer. "There's something for every budget and every taste," according to Amanda Hof, executive...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Baltimore Councilman calls for compassion for squeegee workers

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Councilman says the narrative on squeegee workers in the City needs to change. Kristerfer Burnett represents District 8 in West Baltimore. During Monday night's City Council meeting, Burnett gave a lengthy statement about his accounts with squeegee workers. He believes most of people's experiences with the young people are positive.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Baltimore. Here's where to find it

BALTIMORE -- The fabled Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Baltimore and weenie enthusiasts will be able to see the 27-foot meal on wheels around Charm City over the next few days. Oscar Mayer has six different Weinermobiles traveling the country at all times, and lucky for us, one of the hot dog-hot rods will be at engagements in the Baltimore area until next Monday. Staff, known as hotdoggers, will be handing out bags of swag including T-shirts, keychains, and Wiener Whistles. Most of the stops are at Lidl grocery stores in the area. Here's the schedule:B&O Railroad Museum: July 14, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Farmers Market 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)Lidl Lutherville-Timonium: July 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Lidl Perry Hall: July 16, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.Lidl Baltimore: July 17, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.Lidl Brooklyn Park: July 18, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.For more information or to find the Weinermobile closest to you, click here. 
BALTIMORE, MD
#Fruit#Fish#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Spanish#Haitian#Jamaican#Trinidadian
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Governor Larry Hogan took time out of his busy schedule to dine in Nottingham last week. The governor had dinner at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant on Belair Road on Thursday. “Last night, the First Lady and I enjoyed an excellent dinner with some close friends at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant in Perry Hall,” Governor Hogan said on Friday morning. “It was … Continue reading "Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant" The post Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bruce Springsteen Returning To Baltimore For First Time Since 2016

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all Bruce Springsteen fans: The Boss will be playing in Charm City for the grand opening of the reimagined Baltimore Arena next year. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced Tuesday they’ll be coming to Baltimore Arena on April 7, one of 31 stops the band will be making across the U.S. in its first North American tour since 2016. The tour, which includes a March 23 show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set to kick off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and then wrap up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on crime, Public Safety Report, job fairs

We begin today with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, in which he addresses Tom's questions about important issues facing the city. Last week, the Mayor released what he called a one-year progress report on his violence...
BALTIMORE, MD
Atlas Obscura

World's Largest Horseshoe Crab

This gigantic horseshoe crab has migrated from a harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, to dry land in Ohio. This massive piece of art has had four homes over the last 25 years. The first was in Baltimore, the second in a creationist museum in Kentucky, the third outside a church in Blanchester, Ohio, and now in Hillsboro.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Public Officials, Religious Leaders Condemn Hate Crimes At Anne Arundel County Churches

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County public officials and members of the clergy came together Tuesday to condemn recent hate crimes at churches, including racist graffiti on the doors of the Kingdom Celebration Center. County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. said the graffiti had a racial epithet against Blacks and the words “in jail.” Pittman called the Kingdom Celebration Center “one of the greatest institutions in Anne Arundel County” and said the government has worked with the church during the pandemic to feed people and provide a space for children to do their schoolwork. He addressed the perpetrator: “The leader of this church...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City Council members split on squeegee worker policy change

Baltimore City Council members weighed in on the squeegee worker incident which happened last week during its regular council meeting seeking more action from police and the mayor's office. The issue was not on the agenda and no ordinances were voted upon at the meeting. On Thursday afternoon, a 15-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

