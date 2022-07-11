ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at rental house party in Brazoria County, deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was shot and killed, and multiple people were injured at a rental house party near Alvin, Texas, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

On July 10 at 11:46 p.m., deputies said they responded to multiple calls about a shooting at a large party in the 1500 block of County Road 149.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 23-year-old man, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was transported by helicopter to southeast Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Investigators later learned that two other victims with gunshot wounds arrived at other nearby hospitals. Both of those victims were treated and released.

Deputies believe more than 100 people were in attendance during the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigator Sosa at (979) 864-2223.

BCSO asks anyone with pictures or video during this gathering to email those to Sosa or submit them anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers website.

Related
ABC13 Houston

Deputies investigating shooting death of man in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working on learning more about the shooting that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon in north Harris County. At about 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Park at Cumberland Apartments in the 500 block of Cypress Station. At the scene, deputies found a man dead inside his apartment but he didn't have any identification on him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
#Shooting#County Road#Crime Stoppers#Alvin#Violent Crime#Rental House Party#Memorial Hermann Hospital#Memorial Hospital
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Taco Bell Employee

SPRING, TX -- On July 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Taco Bell located in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to an assault. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that a male customer punched the employee in the face during a heated argument.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Neighbors afraid following deadly house party near Alvin

ALVIN, Texas - Neighbors are fearing for their lives after a deadly house party in near Alvin. The shooting happened at a home around the 1500 block of County Road 149. BACKGROUND: 1 dead, others injured during shooting at party in Brazoria County. A neighbor tells FOX 26, she feared...
ALVIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FALSIFYING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFENSE REPORTS TO CLEAR CUSTOMERS CREDIT

On July 7, 2022, with the assistance of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office, members of Constable Mark Herman’s Office executed an arrest and search warrant on a suspect, Roekeicha Brisby, and her business, “Rose Credit Repair”, located at 15300 John F. Kennedy Boulevard for fraudulently clearing credit reports by falsifying Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office offense reports and submitting them to financial institutions with the intent to remove credit loans and defraud banks out of 3.3 million USD.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 5/26/2022, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager from Pct. 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during routine inspection. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer one the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
