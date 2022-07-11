Sharen E. Gromling elected President for the 96th and 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

It was a who’s who of past county and “Warren Economic Development Authority” (WC EDA, EDA, FR-WC EDA) staff and board members on the witness stand during the first day of evidence and witnesses in support of that paper trail of plaintiff evidence in the EDA versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) civil liability and counterclaim case, Tuesday, July 12, in Warren County Circuit Court. In order of appearance, those included former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, former county supervisor and EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, long-time County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board member, chairman, and WC Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, and former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, former EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, in addition to several others including ERE staffer Mandy Newman, and two plaintiff “expert witnesses” on solar panel installation techniques, Christopher Page and Kyle Lavesque.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO