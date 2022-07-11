ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Sharen E. Gromling elected President for the 96th and 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

By PRESS RELEASE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Board of Directors unanimously elected Sharen E. Gromling to serve as the organization’s President for a two-year term beginning on Monday, June 27, 2022. Gromling replaces now Past President, Thomas (Tommy) Price who served as President for the 94th and 95th Festivals....

When Civil Liability theories collide – Poe cross examination by EDA counsel provides intense clash of perspectives

The civil liability trial and counterclaim in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) took a turn for TV-worthy courtroom drama Wednesday morning when the defense called its first witness. That witness was defendant Donald, or as he introduced himself to the jury, Donnie Poe.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
EDA versus Poe, Earth Right Energy civil liability case heads into third day

It was a who’s who of past county and “Warren Economic Development Authority” (WC EDA, EDA, FR-WC EDA) staff and board members on the witness stand during the first day of evidence and witnesses in support of that paper trail of plaintiff evidence in the EDA versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) civil liability and counterclaim case, Tuesday, July 12, in Warren County Circuit Court. In order of appearance, those included former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, former county supervisor and EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, long-time County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board member, chairman, and WC Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, and former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, former EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, in addition to several others including ERE staffer Mandy Newman, and two plaintiff “expert witnesses” on solar panel installation techniques, Christopher Page and Kyle Lavesque.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Warren County Board of Supervisors work session covers County pay structure, salary incentives, e-packets, new skydiving biz

The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) received information during its Tuesday, July 12 work session from County staff on proposed salary increases, a new pay structure, and an electronic packets management process, and learned about a new skydiving business operating at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport. BOS Chair Cheryl...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Valley Health System names new Senior Vice President and Winchester Medical Center President

Valley Health System President and CEO Mark Nantz announced this morning that Tonya Smith, Pharm D, MBA, MHA, will be the system’s next Senior Vice President of Acute Care and President of Winchester Medical Center, effective September 12, 2022. Smith’s selection follows a nationwide search and an extensive interview process involving more than two dozen administrative and medical staff leaders.
WINCHESTER, VA
News Maker Todd Jones with a Warren County update

A number of Warren County groups like Parks and Recreation, Maintenance and Board of Supervisors have been busy lately. We do our weekly check in with Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones on some of these activities in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Mary “Betty” Loretta Weatherholt Rowzie (1940 – 2022)

Mary “Betty” Loretta Weatherholt Rowzie, 81, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held for Betty on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene. There will be a visitation hour from 10:oo to 11:00 a.m. and the service will start immediately after. Following all services, the burial will take place at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case

After a full morning of jury selection involving a large jury pool of 75 to 80 or more, many being disqualified for personal, business, or even familial connections to the defendant or potential witnesses, a 10-person jury including three as yet-unnamed alternates heard opening arguments in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe/Earthright Energy (ERE) civil liability case and defense counterclaim against the EDA.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Gladys Edwards Simpson (1947 – 2022)

Gladys Edwards Simpson, 75, of Magnolia, Delaware, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Hundreds awaiting power service restoration

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of people are still without power following severe storms that moved through parts of the area on Tuesday night. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 600 people were still without power. There were about 90 separate outage events in...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Prince William Co. commonwealth attorney's office 'looking into matter' as residents start petition to recall Board Chair Ann Wheeler

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Prince William County Board of Supervisor Chair Ann Wheeler is under fire by residents and a conservation group. The Coalition to Protect Prince William County started a petition to recall her after financial records disclosed to the county revealed she had invested tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in technology companies tied with data centers.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Proposed Page County solar development remains in flux

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - In Page County, a major solar facility proposal remains in flux. The proposed Cape Solar development would be built along Route 340 north of Luray and total 559 acres. It would be capable of generating up to 100 megawatts of power. The application for the project...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Small farmette in Bluemont, Virginia

Own a little slice of heaven. The mountain views are beautiful. The property offers 4.74 acres with two pastures (one is currently being used and the other needs to be cleared) and three-stall barn with a tack room and two office spaces. This is an opportunity to live in the peaceful countryside while being within 10 miles of shopping, restaurants, gas, etc. Spend time at the local wineries, breweries, and farm markets that are within minutes of the home.
BLUEMONT, VA
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for an agreement with JMU to temporarily transfer some right-of-way properties along University Boulevard to the city. JMU will transfer 11 parcels of land along University Boulevard to the city as part of a major project aimed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Clara Ann Cole (1945 – 2022)

A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Clara Ann Cole, passed away at her home surrounded by family in Stephens City. Clara Ann is best remembered as the “neighborhood mom”, a fountain of knowledge, a family historian, and the caretaker of important records. She was a joyous communicator and loved keeping in touch with everyone.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Aubrey Lee “Buddy” Ruffner (1950 – 2022)

Aubrey Lee “Buddy” Ruffner, 72, of Haymarket, Virginia passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held for Buddy at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 A.M. with Sammy Campbell officiating. Friends are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, VA
News Maker Lou Gonzales on Stickman of Woodstock

Stickman LLC of Woodstock creates handcrafted wood products like walking sticks for veterans. The walking sticks are found at Travelers Treasurers of Woodstock and Dusty’s Country Store of Front Royal both have Stickman products available. We spoke to Stickman Lou Gonzales about his hand crafted creations in our latest...
WOODSTOCK, VA

