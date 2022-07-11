ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monty Norman, the man who composed the James Bond theme, has died

James Bond theme composer Monty Norman has died at the age of 94. The musician and lyricist passed away on July 11 after losing his battle with a "short illness" A statement on his official website read: "It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th...

