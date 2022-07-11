Monty Norman, the man who composed the James Bond theme, has died
By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
2 days ago
James Bond theme composer Monty Norman has died at the age of 94. The musician and lyricist passed away on July 11 after losing his battle with a "short illness" A statement on his official website read: "It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th...
Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
Clint Eastwood and the late John Wayne are strong pillars of Hollywood western movies, but, as it turns out, the reason that they never worked together is due to their contrasting beliefs. This despite the fact that there was one opportunity that surfaced that could have starred both of them. The Duke was not excited about the offer in the least.
Click here to read the full article. Joe Turkel, a prolific character actor whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in The Shining and the maker of artificial humans in Blade Runner, died Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was 94.
His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side.
Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe. He moved to California...
Busi Lurayi (Busisiwe Lurayi), a South Africa-born actress best known for Wild at Heart and ER has tragically died. The star passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in her home in Tembisa, Gauteng, South Africa. What happened? Here's what you should know. Article continues below advertisement. What was Busi...
After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
During a recent interview about the Elvis biopic that drops this week, Priscilla Presley finally opened up about the contemptuous relationship between her ex-husband and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. In the film, creator Baz Luhrmann focuses most of his attention on Elvis’ rise to fame, which heavily relied on...
The Beach Boys appeared in Full House and had “California Dreamin’” featured in Stranger Things. This band intended for one song to appear in a James Bond film, even if the details surrounding the Pet Sounds track are “murky.”. What is important about Beach Boys ‘Pet...
If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
Many of The Monkees‘ songs were written by other rock stars. For example, a British singer gave a song to The Monkees that he felt sounded like The Mamas & the Papas. The star revealed what it was like for a band he liked so much to record his music.
The life of Amy Winehouse definitely has the makings of a biopic film. Just like with music biopics such as Selena, Judy and Bohemian Rhapsody where a young musician’s life is cut short, Amy Winehouse sadly falls in this category. The 27-year-old singer passed away from alcohol poisoning eleven years ago, but her story will be told through a biopic that's moving forward with some Fifty Shades of Grey talent behind it.
Frank Sinatra is known as one of the most famous entertainers of the ’40s through to the ’60s. He is unarguably rated among the world’s best-selling music artists, having made an estimated 150 million record sales. Based on his reputation as an excellent world-class singer who made his mark in the global music industry — and the power that goes along with that — he didn’t mince words to levy criticism on any song he disagreed with.
Studiocanal is taking up the mantle of a project that's been on Hollywood's brain for years now - an Amy Winehouse biopic. According to Deadline, the company has officially greenlit a new film about the deceased singer titled Back to Black, tapping Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct from a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh. With Taylor-Johnson boarding, production is now moving quickly towards getting the Grammy winner's story on-screen.
To fully capture the nuanced, powerful facets of life at war, Platoon introduced audiences to a cast of diverse personalities. Most sinister among these characters remains Sergeant Barnes, whose rough exterior matched his inner personality. Like many of his Platoon colleagues, though, actor Tom Berenger went on to add many more noteworthy projects to his portfolio. So, what did he get up to after the war film?
Olivia Colman has made a habit of choosing less-than-expected roles through the years; the former Peep Show star won an Oscar as a gout-riddled Queen Anne (The Favourite), then turned around and played the lead in a series about Susan Edwards, a real-life murderess who did away with her own parents before spending their fortune on Hollywood memorabilia. Her next major TV role? Appearing as Miss Havisham in the BBC and FX’s forthcoming Great Expectations adaptation.
Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has received rave reviews since its premiere at the end of June. In fact, some of the most positive feedback came from Elvis Presley‘s living relatives, ex-wife Prescilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. However, what truly lent the movie such massive success was 30-year-old actor Austin Butler’s portrayal of the legendary artist. That’s in addition to Tom Hanks’ supporting character Colonel Tom Parker. Compared to Hanks, the Elvis actor is just getting his start in what could potentially become a long careering. However, Hanks, who got his start in the industry decades ago, spotted Butler’s talent a mile away. He even expressed that the budding star was the only person who could possibly play Elvis in the biopic.
In July 1531, Tudor king Henry VIII rode out of Windsor Castle with his mistress, Anne Boleyn, at his side. He left without warning, failing to bid farewell to Catherine of Aragon, his wife and queen of 22 years. When Catherine sent a letter to Henry inquiring after his health a few days later, he declared that he “cared not for her adieux.” The couple never met in person again.
By 1966, Beatlemania was in full swing. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were internationally adored for their contributions to music, and they were feeling the weight of that adoration immensely. Together, they had set records for concert attendance and revenue, and ultimately, had to travel by armored car to ensure their safety when en route to different destinations.
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.
Comments / 1