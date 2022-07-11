ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES NEW TELEVISION SERIES 'WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE' IN 95 PERCENT OF THE COUNTRY

By Allen Media Group
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daily One-Hour Court Series Launches in 95 Percent of U.S. Broadcast Syndication Markets and on Allen Media's Television Network JusticeCentral.TV. LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) television division proudly announces nationwide clearance for the Fall 2022 launch of its 68th and newest HD television...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Independent Feature "All The Lord's Men" To Be Released In Select Theaters Beginning July 1, 2022, And Will Expand Regionally Through August

Filmmaker Andrew Burton Makes His World Debut with Original Comedy. LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Indie comedy "All The Lord's Men" written and directed by first-time filmmaker Andrew Burton will be released in select theaters in the US beginning July 1, 2022, with plans to expand regionally through August 2022 through Burton's production company Burton Pictures. Additionally, the digital release will be available on major streaming platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Redbox, Vudu, Vubiquity, Google Play, Tubi TV, and Xumo beginning in August.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GROUPM NAMES DR. BRIAN DASHEW AS HEAD OF LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT FOR NORTH AMERICA

Dashew to Lead Recently Announced GroupM University. NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM, WPP's media investment group, announced today that Dr. Brian Dashew has been named Head of Learning & Development for North America and will lead GroupM University, the recently launched learning and development hub dedicated to employee growth. In his role, Dashew will be responsible for leading, designing, and executing industry-leading learning experiences and professional development curriculum within GroupM University.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
Person
Lauren Lake
Person
Glenda Hatchett
The Associated Press

Ferring Announces Ground-Breaking and Inclusive Family Building Benefits Package for All Its Employees Globally

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Ferring Pharmaceuticals is committed to building families of every shape and size. As part of this commitment, Ferring has announced the introduction of a new global family building benefits package for its employees. The holistic three-tier support model provides family building financial benefits, a ground-breaking 26-week global minimum standard of equal paid parental leave for both birthing and non-birthing parents as well as increased awareness and support at work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005467/en/ (Infographic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

VORTEQ Completes Strategic Acquisition in Mexico City

Company Now Has Ten Coil Coating Lines in North America. PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VORTEQ Coil Finishers (VORTEQ or the Company), a leading provider of coil coating services for aluminum and steel products, today announced the acquisition of the coil coating assets owned by Almexa Alumino S.A. DE C.V. (Almexa). As part of the transaction, the former Almexa coil coating operation, located in Mexico City, will be renamed VORTEQ Mexico. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

THREE ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that Partners Debra James, Pooja Nair, and Vanja Habekovic have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards," honoring them for their impact and accomplishments within their firm and among the Los Angeles business community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Contentstack Announces New APAC Regional Director Jerry Nott, First Australia-based Hire of 2022

Continues rapid global growth serving enterprises seeking to revitalize their websites and applications with a cloud-first approach. AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the hire of Jerry Nott as APAC Regional Director. Nott's hire is the first of many in Australia as Contentstack increases its investment in the region to better serve local customers and maintain the company's nearly 99% customer retention rate. Contentstack currently supports 30+ brands across APAC, with the majority in Australia, including Baby Bunting, Pepperstone Group, and Koorong.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Cable Television#Television Programs#Television Series#Allen Media Group#Cbs O O S#Hearst#Allen Media Broadcasting#Cox Media Group#American#Att#Verizon Fios#Dish
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CONSOL ENERGY NAMED FINALIST IN RAGAN CSR & DIVERSITY AWARDS

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy has been nationally recognized for its transparency in communicating about corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company is a finalist in Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) campaign for "Trust and Transparency in Communications." "There are...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kinecta Federal Credit Union Awarded on the Forbes Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022 List

Manhattan Beach-Based Financial Services Provider Recognized as Top-Ranked Credit Union. MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes' recent listing of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 ranked Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a leading financial services provider based in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, as a top-ranked credit union in California. To highlight the best credit unions in each state, Forbes partnered with Statista and went directly to customers, conducting in-depth interviews of more than 26,000 U.S. citizens from every state on their credit union relationships.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Black-Focused Streamer Relaunches with Eyes On Cementing the Proliferation of Black Content

BlackOakTV, One of the Few Truly Black-Owned Streaming Platforms, Partners With Content Creators to Bring Black Viewers Unapologetically Black Content. NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 75% of the 46 million Black people in the U.S. say they want more content that targets them, but recent studies show Black people are still underrepresented as both creators and leads in TV and film. This gap between the supply and demand for Black-focused content has resulted in Hollywood leaving $10 billion of value on the table by not addressing the demands of Black viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LENOX CORPORATION, AMERICA'S LEADING TABLETOP, GIFTWARE, AND HOME ENTERTAINING COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE SILVERSMITHS, LTD., INC.

BRISTOL, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Corporation, a leading supplier of tabletop, giftware, and home entertaining products, today announced that it has acquired Cambridge Silversmiths, Ltd., Inc. The deal includes all existing Cambridge-branded tabletop products including flatware and drinkware but does not include the Thirstystone brand. With its...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC Invests $35 Million to Expand Operating Capacity

New bottling line set to be installed at Winston-Salem production facility; create new jobs. RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) announced today a $35 million investment to install a new state-of-the-art bottling line at its production facility in Winston-Salem, N.C. The line will improve efficiencies in the company's manufacturing operations by optimizing production capacity for some of the bottler's largest growing brands, including Aquafina and Lipton Tea, and PBV-owned brand Nature's Twist.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy