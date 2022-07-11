BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES NEW TELEVISION SERIES 'WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE' IN 95 PERCENT OF THE COUNTRY

BlackOakTV, One of the Few Truly Black-Owned Streaming Platforms, Partners With Content Creators to Bring Black Viewers Unapologetically Black Content. NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 75% of the 46 million Black people in the U.S. say they want more content that targets them, but recent studies show Black people are still underrepresented as both creators and leads in TV and film. This gap between the supply and demand for Black-focused content has resulted in Hollywood leaving $10 billion of value on the table by not addressing the demands of Black viewers.

