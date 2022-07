Jarred Vanderbilt didn't make the headlines in the blockbuster trade involving Rudy Gobert last week, but moving forward, he could play an extensive role for the Utah Jazz. Vanderbilt was selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2018 draft, but was traded a week later to the Denver Nuggets. After playing only 18 games in two seasons for Denver, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he was able to establish himself as a valuable rotational piece.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO