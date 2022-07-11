ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Media Executive George Miles on Career Pivots, Doo-wop and the Need for Black People in the Newsroom

sarasotamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Despite being called a "servant leader" by his peers, media executive and certified public accountant George L. Miles Jr. was also told he wasn't "college material" at an early age. He proved his...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
dailyadvent.com

Florida paper published pro-Proud Boys op-ed that was penned by the wife of alleged member

Amid backlash, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune deleted the article. People are criticizing a Florida newspaper for publishing an opinion piece praising the Proud Boys. In addition to recasting the Proud Boys as guardians of children’s innocence, rather than a notoriously violent extremist group two countries categorize as a “terrorist” organization, the piece failed...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Super 'ghost orchid' in bloom at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

A rare orchid, which uses the skills of a magician to appear from nowhere and seemingly float in the air next to its host tree, is in bloom at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. First seen in 2007, this “ghost orchid” is the largest one ever discovered. Its blossoms draw...
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Meliora Is One of Sarasota's Best New Restaurants

Excitement about Meliora started building well before the restaurant actually opened on Hillview Street earlier this year. That was mostly due to the pedigree of the owners. Before they and their families moved to Sarasota from Washington, D.C., general manager Bruce Pike ran an event production company that put on events at places like the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian, and chef Drew Adams had worked at Michelin-starred D.C. restaurants like The Dabney, Plume and Rose’s Luxury. When I first met them, I came away impressed by how serious they were about making Meliora great.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Doo Wop#White People#The Newsroom#Seton Hall University#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Career Pivots#The Department Of Defense#Touche Ross#First Black#Kdka Tv#Wbz Tv#National Public Radio#Wqed#Neighbo
Daily Beast

Florida Paper Deletes Pro-Proud Boys Column Written by Proud Boy’s Wife

Following criticism over its decision to run a pro-Proud Boys op-ed and not disclose the author was the spouse of a member of the far-right extremist group, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune took down the controversial column on Monday. As of publication, the digital article was replaced with a 404 error message. The original piece, titled “Attacking Proud Boys does a disservice to caring school parents,” was a response to an earlier guest op-ed in the Herald-Tribune that called out Sarasota school board members’ friendly association with the violent organization. “When I think about the Proud Boys, I think of fathers, business owners and veterans,” Radovich wrote in her column. “These fathers have spoken at many School Board meetings. They are concerned about the direction that their local schools are heading in, and I commend them for coming to School Board meetings.” While the op-ed that Radovich was responding to specifically identified her as the spouse of Nicholas Radovich, a member of the Proud Boys, she and the paper failed to disclose this information in her piece. Beyond that, the paper sparked outrage for providing a platform that gushed over the Proud Boys, a group that has been deemed a terrorist organization in several countries. “The Herald-Tribune erred Sunday in publishing a guest column by Melissa Radovich with the headline ‘Attacking Proud Boys does disservice to caring parents,’” Jennifer Orsi, executive editor of the Herald-Tribune, later said in a statement to The Daily Beast.
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa-based Caspers Company will sell all of its McDonald's locations

There are hundreds of McDonald’s locations throughout Tampa Bay, and a good chunk of them will get a change in ownership this fall. Caspers Company, which owns dozens of McDonald's storefronts throughout Florida, recently announced plans to sell all of its locations on October 1., although no other financial details have been disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
Washington Examiner

Sarasota Herald-Tribune removes and apologizes for op-ed defending Proud Boys

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune removed and apologized for publishing an op-ed defending the far-right Proud Boys the day before the group will reportedly be central in a Jan. 6 committee hearing. The Florida newspaper removed the Sunday guest column titled "Attacking Proud Boys does disservice to caring parents” for not meeting...
sarasotamagazine.com

A Mansion in the Sky With Its Own Putting Green Hits the Market

It’s only fitting that the most expensive spec home listed in the county last month would hand off the baton to a $16.35 million penthouse listed in downtown Sarasota right now. This mansion in the sky spans the two top floors of the shiny, recently built Epoch in downtown...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sweet Sparkman Architecture Unveils Six New Projects We'll All Be Using

Sarasota's Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors recently unveiled a slate of new public projects it designed in the region. The award-winning firm has been recognized for its arresting design of the Rancho da Flórida, a modern, energy-efficient, 6,900-square-foot farmhouse in Myakka; Brentwood Elementary in Sarasota, which involved restoring a Sarasota School of Architecture neighborhood gem; and the cantilevered Siesta Key Pavilion, among others.
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Salty Donut, named a top donut shop in America, opening in Tampa

Donut mind if we do. A new donut hotspot is setting its sights on the city of Tampa, The Salty Donut. The Miami-based donut chain is a small batch, craft donut shop with shops across the country. Its chef-made specialties have included specials such as Key Lime Meringue Pie, Affogato, Peaches and Cream, and Double Chocolate Cookie.
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

The new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center is now open

The City of St. Petersburg hosted a grand opening event on Saturday for the new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center. The 21,064-square foot, two-story facility is located at 4230 Shore Acres Boulevard NE and will serve the 2,200 homes in the Shore Acres neighborhood and throughout St. Pete. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for July 14-20

1 p.m. at The Paradise Center, 546 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key. "The Hundred Foot Journey" will be projected indoors at The Paradise Center. Popcorn and refreshments are included. Walk-ins are welcome. Jazz Thursday: The Ruckus Late Night's. 5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail. Free for...
SARASOTA, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

This July, Michael's on East Brings the Best of Brazil

As if we needed another reason to love Michael’s on East, a standard bearer of Sarasota fine dining since the Reagan administration, its culinary wizards are proving they’re getting even more innovative and inventive. Proof positive is this month’s epicurean prix fixe menu: three brazen courses of Brazilian cuisine.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Yes, We Need to Think About Flesh-Eating Bacteria This Summer, Too

Summer in Sarasota offers residents a chance to beat the heat by taking a dip in the water. But, as water temperatures rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about contracting a deadly superbug. Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known in Florida as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” is...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Bay Park Conservancy Reaches Fundraising Milestone

An additional $5 million in private philanthropy triggers an additional $1 million match from The Patterson Foundation. Sarasota, Fla. – July 12, 2022 – The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC), the non-profit organization responsible for overseeing the transformation of 53-acres of city-owned land along Sarasota’s bayfront into a world-class public park, has reached another significant milestone. Thanks to generous community donors, The Bay has raised a second $5 million from private sources, triggering a second $1 million match from The Patterson Foundation’s current challenge match.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A Fun Cosplay and Comics Convention Is Coming to Sarasota Next Month

Dig out your comic books and throw on your favorite cosplay outfit, because SarasotaCon is coming to town on Aug. 13. Although its the first event of its kind in Sarasota, the comic pop culture event is well established in other cities around the state. “We do a show in...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy