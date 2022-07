GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaylon Ahmod Oliver, 21, was arrested early this morning and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he pulled over Oliver’s car at 700 W. University Avenue because of a broken headlight; Oliver was reportedly the sole occupant of the vehicle. The officer wrote that as he approached the car, he saw Oliver trying to conceal a cup with an amber-colored liquid between the passenger seat and the center console. He also wrote that he noticed a strong smell of marijuana and could see evidence of marijuana use in the car. Oliver reportedly provided a medical marijuana card, but the officer reported that the 8.1 grams of marijuana found in the car were not in a container indicating that they had been prescribed to Oliver. The officer also reported that three scales were found, along with the cup of amber liquid that smelled like alcohol.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO