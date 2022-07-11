ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

International Festival celebrates Faribault's diversity

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjYrY_0gbwNzme00
Kalpulli Ollin Ayacaxtly, a group of Aztec dancers, perform at the International Festival.  (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Thirty countries were represented with food, song, dance and/or flags at the Faribault International Festival Saturday at Central Park.

The annual event is hosted by the Faribault Diversity Coalition celebrating the many native lands of those who now call Faribault home.

On the Central Park bandshell performers ranged from an Irish band to an Asian dance group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNuEP_0gbwNzme00
Faribault siblings Hayley Urias, 16, and Hayden Urias, 17, perform a traditional El Salvadoran dance Saturday at Central Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Dozens of booths sold ethnic foods and drinks or promoted services available in the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhN7c_0gbwNzme00
Jane Egerdahl was up much of the night to make lefse to sell at the International Festival. She made nearly 100 pieces of the Scandinavian sweet bread and sold out well before it was her turn to get on the Central Park bandshell stage as leader of the festival's closing act: The Lil Fun Band of Rice County. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

During the annual flag ceremony, volunteers carried a flag to center stage and read a few fun facts about the country and what the colors and symbols on the flag represent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oowK9_0gbwNzme00
Volunteers line up with flags during the Faribault International Festival flag ceremony Saturday at Central Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3PlE_0gbwNzme00
Marina and Consuelo Sandoval make pupusa — a flatbread from El Salvador and Honduras — for the Delicious Pupusas booth at the International Festival. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZxOr_0gbwNzme00
Sunny Leonard, 16, of Northfield served Ethiopian coffee at her International Festival booth. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OR6iG_0gbwNzme00
From left, James Simon, Violet Chromy, Marit Lee Kucera, and George Mikiska manned the Czech Heritage Club booth, which sold over 500 kolacky pastries and other Czech items. (Photo courtesy of the Czech Heritage Club)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbYlG_0gbwNzme00
Daisy Leonard of Northfield invited festival-goers, including Nyla Dantzler, 6, of Faribault, to break a board at her booth promoting tae kwon do martial arts . Visitors were invited to write something they wanted to nullify on the board before they broke it; Nyla chose "bullies." (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Mankato community members chip in to help Dave Brave Heart

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dave Brave Heart was diagnosed with ALS in September 2021. His motivation to live his life amid the adversity is bringing the community of Mankato together to help in any way they can. “It means a whole lot to have the community come together. It wouldn’t...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato family hosts a celebration of life for Amy Baker

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside the Morson Ario, a silent auction, raffle, and celebration of life was held for Amy Baker. “It’s been overwhelming for us. And to know how much Amy was loved and how much Amy loved everyone else brings us joy,” Amy Baker’s mother and event organizer Sherry Baker said.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
Faribault, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
MANKATO, MN
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Dance#Volunteers#Central Park#Localevent#Local Life#Irish#Asian
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Shawn Mendes cancels tour right before Minnesota show

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Shawn Mendes fans in Minnesota will have to wait longer to see the singer in concert. Mendes is postponing the next three weeks of his tour. He made the announced the day before his scheduled performance at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Anyone who had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
KFIL Radio

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Cited for Filming, Not Helping in Aftermath of Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester teenager has been cited for allegedly filming instead of helping in the aftermath of a serious scooter crash. Court records indicate 18-year-old Bill Benjamin was cited for violating Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law after he allegedly filmed an unresponsive scooter driver who crashed in a parking lot along Broadway Ave. South on July 7. At last report, the scooter driver was in critical condition following the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
point2homes.com

2098 Pin Oak Drive, Eagan, Dakota County, MN, 55122

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Concern mounts as end nears for Canterbury Park's deal with Mdewakanton Sioux

The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Now a free man, Myon Burrell to share story in documentary addressing "school to prison" pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a story that rocked the Twin cities. In 2002, 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework inside her Minneapolis home. Myon Burrell was 16 at the time, was convicted in 2003 and again in 2008 for her murder but he has always maintained his innocence.After 18 years behind bars, his sentence was commuted in 2020.Now, nearly two years after his release, Burrell is sharing his story in an upcoming local documentary about the troubling "school to prison" pipeline. He sat down with WCCO for his first local TV news...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
662
Followers
612
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy