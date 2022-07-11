International Festival celebrates Faribault's diversity

Kalpulli Ollin Ayacaxtly, a group of Aztec dancers, perform at the International Festival. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Thirty countries were represented with food, song, dance and/or flags at the Faribault International Festival Saturday at Central Park.

The annual event is hosted by the Faribault Diversity Coalition celebrating the many native lands of those who now call Faribault home.

On the Central Park bandshell performers ranged from an Irish band to an Asian dance group.

Faribault siblings Hayley Urias, 16, and Hayden Urias, 17, perform a traditional El Salvadoran dance Saturday at Central Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Dozens of booths sold ethnic foods and drinks or promoted services available in the community.

Jane Egerdahl was up much of the night to make lefse to sell at the International Festival. She made nearly 100 pieces of the Scandinavian sweet bread and sold out well before it was her turn to get on the Central Park bandshell stage as leader of the festival's closing act: The Lil Fun Band of Rice County. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

During the annual flag ceremony, volunteers carried a flag to center stage and read a few fun facts about the country and what the colors and symbols on the flag represent.

Volunteers line up with flags during the Faribault International Festival flag ceremony Saturday at Central Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Marina and Consuelo Sandoval make pupusa — a flatbread from El Salvador and Honduras — for the Delicious Pupusas booth at the International Festival.

Sunny Leonard, 16, of Northfield served Ethiopian coffee at her International Festival booth. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

From left, James Simon, Violet Chromy, Marit Lee Kucera, and George Mikiska manned the Czech Heritage Club booth, which sold over 500 kolacky pastries and other Czech items. (Photo courtesy of the Czech Heritage Club)