International Festival celebrates Faribault's diversity
Thirty countries were represented with food, song, dance and/or flags at the Faribault International Festival Saturday at Central Park.
The annual event is hosted by the Faribault Diversity Coalition celebrating the many native lands of those who now call Faribault home.
On the Central Park bandshell performers ranged from an Irish band to an Asian dance group.
Dozens of booths sold ethnic foods and drinks or promoted services available in the community.
During the annual flag ceremony, volunteers carried a flag to center stage and read a few fun facts about the country and what the colors and symbols on the flag represent.
