It is like Christmas Day for college football fans when the first copies of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview find their way to area newsstands. That is starting to happen across central Ohio as we found the 2022 edition of the Steele preview at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at Lenox Town Center near the Ohio State campus. This year’s edition goes some 352 pages and, as always, is jam-packed with information. The cover price remains at $19.99 – where it jumped from $14.99 with the Covid-impacted year of 2020.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO