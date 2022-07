I’d never taken drugs before a wedding. I’ve been a bridesmaid several times since childhood, so I’m used to having a congregation’s eyes on me. But this time was different. My friend Claire* asked me to be bridesmaid a year before her wedding in 2018. As an event planner, I knew from the beginning that she’d create a dream day just as chic as she is. Her in-laws’ home was chosen as the location for the reception. Their acres of land, populated with adorably quaint cottages, were the perfect spot for a marquee. Other than briefing me and the other bridesmaids with a colour scheme for our dresses, all Claire wanted us to do was show up and enjoy her big day. A few months before the wedding, however, Claire asked me whether I’d like to read a passage from Dolly Alderton’s book, Everything I Know Above Love, at the church service. I was thrilled.

