Perhaps my most chaotic opinion is that, sure, Lea Michele should play Fanny Brice in Broadway’s beleaguered revival of Funny Girl. When Beanie Feldstein leaves the production ahead of schedule on July 31, her replacement should totally be an actress who has already starred in a fictional version of Funny Girl on Broadway. That just feels right to me. Would it be meta levels of silly to see a Ryan Murphy plot point come to real life? Sure. But honestly? I think Lea Michele would be good in Broadway’s Funny Girl and, yes, Glee proves it. Specifically, Lea Michele’s Season 1 performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” proves it.

