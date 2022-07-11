ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jimmy Garoppolo To Buccaneers Trade Rumor Was Always Silly

thedraftnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last week, unexpected chatter emerged that linked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Garoppolo is still expected to be traded this summer as the 49ers prepare to officially usher in the Trey Lance era, but a report linking Garoppolo to the Buccaneers,...

thedraftnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

Yardbarker

Report: 'Expectation' within NFL continues to be that Jimmy Garoppolo is traded by end of July

With Baker Mayfield finally getting the trade out of Cleveland that he so long desired, Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers is now the primary NFL signal-caller surrounded by constant trade rumors. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had an update Monday on Garoppolo's rehabbing from his shoulder surgery as well a possible timeline for when the 30-year-old could get moved.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Surprising Trade Prediction Made For Jimmy Garoppolo

Over the past few days, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been linked to the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk threw out another team as a potential suitor for Garoppolo. He suggested that the Houston Texans could acquire the veteran signal-caller. "It's...
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Report: Seahawks have 'done their homework' on Jimmy Garoppolo

On Monday morning, it was reported that the "expectation" within the NFL is that "Jimmy G." will be traded by the end of July. The 30-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in March and is currently rehabbing from the injury. Seattle traded longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in...
SEATTLE, WA
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo's Agent Addresses Tampa Bay Rumors

As Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers grows ever more unclear, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers briefly emerged as a contender before the rumor was shot down. However, Garoppolo's agent addressed the part of the rumor that alleges he listed the Buccaneers as a potential team. Speaking to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, agent Don Yee called the report of him speaking to another insider "false."
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

RGIII: Lance more talented than Jimmy, can get 49ers over hump

Of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Robert Griffin III predicts Mac Jones has the best chance to win a Super Bowl ring -- but with an asterisk. That's because Griffin sees untapped potential in 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, who didn't get "serious...
