NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Out of the nearly 336,000 Army National Guardmembers, roughly 13% do not have the Covid-19 vaccine, with 7% in the state of Tennessee. Captain Mickey Shelton of the TN Army National Guard says, “any force reduction, especially of that magnitude right now; that could hinder operations here in the state, or across state lines, or even overseas if we were ever needed to deploy.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO