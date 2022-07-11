ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Mr. Jerry “Rabbit” King

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Jerry “Rabbit” King went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Jerry served 2 tours of duty in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969 in the 25th Infantry Division as a SP4 in the US Army. Prior to joining the military, Jerry went to Boones Creek...

Johnson City Press

George Frank Greer

ELIZABETHTON - George Frank Greer, age 86, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Roan Mountain, TN to the late Roby and Mary Greer. George served in the U.S. Army and later retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He was a country man who loved his Lord, family and church. George was a loving husband, father, papaw and friend who never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, Braves baseball, Cyclones football, watching his granddaughter Lauren play softball and overseeing the Annual 4th of July BBQ at his church. George was a member of East Side FWB Church where he served as trustee and ran the sound room for many years with the son he never had, Rick Peters and his adopted grandson, Jason Hambrick. To know George was to love him. So many considered him as their adopted papaw.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Anna “Annie” Bell Cox Hughes

JOHNSON CITY - Anna “Annie” Bell Cox Hughes, 84, Johnson City, entered the gates of Heaven at 3:15 A.M., Monday, July 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Johnson City. Anna was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Ed and Cecil Garland Cox. Anna was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Jo Morris Sams

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Jo Morris Sams died July 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bristol, Tennessee, born August 13, 1936, she had lived in Johnson City since 1965. She was the wife of Lewis D. Sams, and the only child of the late Homer F. and Willie Mae Wright Morris. Mrs. Sams was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School and attended Steed College. She retired from the Office of Academic Affairs, Quillen College of Medicine, and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City, TN, and a former member of Harrison Christian Church, where she had served as choir director, secretary to the minister, and Vacation Bible School craft director as well on many committees. She was active in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout Troop 13 Leader, secretary to Science Hill Band Boosters, supporter of the PTA and was honored as a Life Member. For several years she was a member of the Sweet Adelines of Johnson City. She enjoyed all types of crafting, quilting and sewing, having won blue ribbons at the Appalachian Fair in Gray, TN, for coats she had made. She was an active member of the Blue Ridge Quilt Guild and the Inter Mountain Pioneer Club where she had served as secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of the ETSU Retirees Association. She and Lewis enjoyed traveling and had visited all fifty states, her favorites being Alaska and Wyoming, and she traveled there many times.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carol Bolton Hamilton

JOHNSON CITY - It is with great sadness but tremendous pride, love and countless beautiful memories that the family of Carol Bolton Hamilton, 79, Johnson City, wishes to inform you that she was reunited with our father Friday, July 8, 2022, their sixty-first wedding anniversary, and first in Heaven. Carol...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
City
Gray, TN
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Nellie Dean Browning “Mamaw”

PINEY FLATS - Nellie Dean Browning “Mamaw”, 80, Piney Flats, entered her Heavenly home, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. For the full obituary please visit www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Browning family (928-2245).
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Mrs. Marie Myrtle Honeycutt

JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Marie Myrtle Honeycutt, age 86, Jonesborough, passed away, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Mrs. Honeycutt was born August 6, 1935, in Washington County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Dale & Ellen Bacon Deaderick. She was also preceded in death by two sets of twins and two brothers, Arthur Dale and William Byrd Deaderick.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Elma “Dean” Forbes

ELIZABETHTON - Elma “Dean” Forbes, age 77, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Hermitage Health Care of Elizabethton. Dean was born in Carter County, Tennessee on January 21, 1945 to the late John Robert Forbes and Annis Dove (Bea) Cable Forbes. In addition to her parents, Dean was also preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Forbes Frazier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 13

July 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of July 12. Readers learned that “A company will be formed at Jonesboro to be known as the Jonesboro Fair association, and this organization, it is said, will buy the old fair grounds at that place and revive the annual fairs which some years ago were so successful in Washington county.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Person
Cody Clark
Person
Michael King
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest is on the way!

Summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers - but if that’s not enough, there’s more!. On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest: A band for every taste

A summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers — but if that’s not enough, there’s more. Two days, seven bands. On the first weekend...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys rout Greeneville, move into second place

After a dreadful start to the season, the Johnson City Doughboys have regrouped. And Wednesday night they moved into second place in the West Division of the Appalachian League. Earning a 14-4 baseball win over Greeneville at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Johnson City moved a half-game ahead of Elizabethton. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sheriff and mayor races headline Carter County election

ELIZABETHTON — Early voting begins Friday for the Carter County general election. This is a big election year in the county, with nearly all of the elected county offices on the ballot this year as well as the judicial offices. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said early...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
#Rabbit#The Us Army#The Masonic Lodge#Sinking Creek Lodge#Masons#Mountain Home Va Cemetery
Johnson City Press

Five questions with HMG's Dr. Alan Meade

When Holston Medical Group acquired his physical therapy practice in 1997, Dr. Alan Meade was excited for the opportunity. Now, a quarter century later, they’ve been able to expand their practice to four locations. Recently, Meade answered five questions about his work, tips for avoiding injury and when you might want to see a physical therapist after getting hurt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson, Doughboys roll past Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Belting a three-run homer in Johnson City’s nine-run sixth inning, Jared Johnson enjoyed a 3-for-4 night on Tuesday as the Doughboys roughed up Bristol 12-1 in Appalachian League Baseball activity. Johnson’s performance included a double and three runs. Jacob Bockenstedt (2-1) supplied plenty of strong...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Trio of local boxers to compete in Golden Gloves

It’s an opportunity to shine on a big stage for a trio of local boxers. Ralph Lastrapes, Jordan Hensley and Kemper Johnson are scheduled to fight in the Southeast Region Golden Gloves championships July 23-24 in Homewood, Alabama. “For these guys, it’s going to be the biggest tournament of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lakeside Concert Series features My New Favorites

Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues this week featuring the band My New Favorites. The free concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater. My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music that is authentic enough for purists and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel Senior Center featured in state magazine

MOUNT CARMEL– Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program (TNCEP), which is run by the University of Tennessee Extension Office. The publication mentioned the senior center...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County resident opens all-natural meat store in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — A new resident of Hawkins County has officially opened Southern Roots Meats & More, which offers all-natural beef, chicken, pork and seafood, along with other natural and organic food products. Jessica Hurley held a soft opening on May 1, but the official ribbon cutting took place on...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast presidential finalist McCord addresses Gilliam perception, disagrees with Hillsdale College head

BLOUNTVILLE — The ghost of a president past for a minute became the "white elephant" in the room during a question-and-answer session for Northeast State Community College presidential finalist Jeff McCord Wednesday afternoon. However, Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner McCord, a former Northeast vice president, said he is...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Jam will feature From the Edge this Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The rock and roll cover band From the Edge will be the featured group for this Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert. “We are very excited to have the awesome local band with us Saturday night,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

