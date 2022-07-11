Mr. Jerry “Rabbit” King

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Jo Morris Sams died July 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bristol, Tennessee, born August 13, 1936, she had lived in Johnson City since 1965. She was the wife of Lewis D. Sams, and the only child of the late Homer F. and Willie Mae Wright Morris. Mrs. Sams was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School and attended Steed College. She retired from the Office of Academic Affairs, Quillen College of Medicine, and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City, TN, and a former member of Harrison Christian Church, where she had served as choir director, secretary to the minister, and Vacation Bible School craft director as well on many committees. She was active in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout Troop 13 Leader, secretary to Science Hill Band Boosters, supporter of the PTA and was honored as a Life Member. For several years she was a member of the Sweet Adelines of Johnson City. She enjoyed all types of crafting, quilting and sewing, having won blue ribbons at the Appalachian Fair in Gray, TN, for coats she had made. She was an active member of the Blue Ridge Quilt Guild and the Inter Mountain Pioneer Club where she had served as secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of the ETSU Retirees Association. She and Lewis enjoyed traveling and had visited all fifty states, her favorites being Alaska and Wyoming, and she traveled there many times.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO