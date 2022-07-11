ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Summer Patterns Continue

By Elise Uschmann
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More rain in store for us as we head into the evening hours. Overnight conditions will be the same as usual, with lows in the low to mid 70s and cloudy skies. We could also see some fog in areas that get later rain, so...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

Rain at times the next few days, Not a washout

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple systems are coming together to enhance the moisture over the next few days in the Chattahoochee Valley so plan on (heavy) rain at times although trends are pointing at lower rain totals here with higher amounts to our west and southwest. For Wednesday, some showers will be around in spots this morning with more breaks in the clouds and rain this afternoon; many of us may end up having a pretty dry afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 before showers and storms drop down from the northwest toward evening. It may be a bit breezy as a front approaches. There is about a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms anticipated by tonight. More clouds than sun are in the forecast Thursday with several scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening (around 60-70% coverage). Temps top out in the 80s. Friday still may be somewhat unsettled. Storms should become more spaced out across the valley by the weekend with more sun mixing in with the clouds. Next week, looks fairly typical of July at this point with some rain and storms around, albeit lower coverage than this week allowing us to max out in the low 90s again.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Not too hot, Plenty humid with a chance of storms each day this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A frontal boundary will meander back and forth over the region this week keeping an ever-present chance of showers and storms each day. Some days will be stormier than others thanks to little nuances in the atmosphere that are hard to predict. Highs generally are expected to be in the 85 to 90 degree range this week. Today, the front is to our south and the best chance of showers and storms will be south of I-85 during the afternoon and evening. We’ll have clouds mixed with some sun. For Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with more of a uniform distribution of showers and storms as the front lifts farther north; rain looks to be of the hit or miss variety. As we head toward mid to late week, rain coverage rises a bit to around 50 to 60%. It’s worth noting there is some potential for tropical development along the Gulf Coast as areas of low pressure ride along the front. Regardless of development the forecast remains the same; unsettled weather with heavy rain at times across the southeast. Little change in the pattern is expected through the weekend with at least spotty storms.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Car accident on JR Allen Parkway causing traffic delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and fire are currently on the scene of a car accident on JR Allen Parkway. The accident has caused a traffic block going westbound. We are told a vehicle has been flipped over. However, no injuries have been reported as of now. There are...
COLUMBUS, GA
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Atlanta Braves trophy to stop in Columbus on World Champions Tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist - one of those stops being in Columbus. The tour will make a stop in Columbus on August 5 at 4 p.m. The stop will be at Home Depot - located at 2891 Sowega Drive.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Internet company providing 1-gig internet to Russell, parts of Lee County

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - An internet service company called BEAM is in the process of providing faster internet to rural areas in Russell and Lee County. The internet is a huge aspect of everyone’s day-to-day life, and we all have those moments when the internet works against us. Still, in this case, BEAM is providing rural areas with the fastest internet available across each county.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Volunteers needed for public clean-up day at Pine Mountain cemetery

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - The Chipley Historic Center (CHC) is inviting the community to help clean up Bethany Baptist Church’s historical Black cemetery on Saturday, July 16. For the third Public Clean-Up Day, there will be free food, music, fellowship, and pride of helping for volunteers who come...
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
WTVM

Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family are honoring the life of a 26-year-old Columbus woman murdered this past weekend. Police say, Sybearria Paige - a mother of four children- was gunned down at a pool party. They say it resulted from an ongoing feud between her and another woman,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Family, Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen July 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family members search for a 16-year-old reported missing on July 1. Kalli Jones was last seen on the 900th block of Celia Drive around 3 p.m. According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “NIRVANA” written in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested for April fatal car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested for a fatal car accident in late April on Macon Road. On April 29, Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad responded to an accident at the intersection of Macon Road and Jenkins Road. The incident resulted in a vehicular death. Authorities...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

DETAILS: Active missing person cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Missing People: The Columbus Police Department has been seeking help in finding people who’ve disappeared within the past few weeks to years ago. Today, there are 114 active missing person cases, from critically missing to runaway juveniles, dating as far back as 1985. “For years...
COLUMBUS, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVM

Construction worker ID’d after struck by vehicle in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The construction worker struck by a vehicle on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has been identified. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton, the victim is identified as 63-year-old Dana McGuire, of Notasulga. On July 11, at approximately 3:37 p.m., first responders located two individuals who appeared...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop hosts grand opening today in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 1678 S. College Street. The Auburn location is home to the first drive-thru for the Fuzzy’s brand. The taco shop offers dining room service and to-go ordering seven days a week. The drive-thru offers a modified menu, with the full menu available inside the restaurant.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

City council members in Columbus attempting to fix yard waste issue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It’s a concern out there by citizens that have had their yard waste, particularly sitting on the side of the street for weeks,” says District 9 council member Judy Thompson. Three weeks, that’s how long Columbus residents have to wait to have yard waste removed from overflowing bins.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Chambers County Schools to hold uniform expo during tax-free weekend

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County students will return to the classroom next month with uniforms, a measure recently approved by the school board. With this, a dress code expo is planned that will allow parents to save money. Assistant Superintendent David Owen says vendors will be on hand to offer discounted clothing options for students and their families to purchase.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL

