Summer Patterns Continue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More rain in store for us as we head into the evening hours. Overnight conditions will be the same as usual, with lows in the low to mid 70s and cloudy skies. We could also see some fog in areas that get later rain, so...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple systems are coming together to enhance the moisture over the next few days in the Chattahoochee Valley so plan on (heavy) rain at times although trends are pointing at lower rain totals here with higher amounts to our west and southwest. For Wednesday, some showers will be around in spots this morning with more breaks in the clouds and rain this afternoon; many of us may end up having a pretty dry afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 before showers and storms drop down from the northwest toward evening. It may be a bit breezy as a front approaches. There is about a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms anticipated by tonight. More clouds than sun are in the forecast Thursday with several scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening (around 60-70% coverage). Temps top out in the 80s. Friday still may be somewhat unsettled. Storms should become more spaced out across the valley by the weekend with more sun mixing in with the clouds. Next week, looks fairly typical of July at this point with some rain and storms around, albeit lower coverage than this week allowing us to max out in the low 90s again.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A frontal boundary will meander back and forth over the region this week keeping an ever-present chance of showers and storms each day. Some days will be stormier than others thanks to little nuances in the atmosphere that are hard to predict. Highs generally are expected to be in the 85 to 90 degree range this week. Today, the front is to our south and the best chance of showers and storms will be south of I-85 during the afternoon and evening. We’ll have clouds mixed with some sun. For Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with more of a uniform distribution of showers and storms as the front lifts farther north; rain looks to be of the hit or miss variety. As we head toward mid to late week, rain coverage rises a bit to around 50 to 60%. It’s worth noting there is some potential for tropical development along the Gulf Coast as areas of low pressure ride along the front. Regardless of development the forecast remains the same; unsettled weather with heavy rain at times across the southeast. Little change in the pattern is expected through the weekend with at least spotty storms.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are at the halfway point of summer, with no sign of temps truly letting up. With that in mind, people are looking to bear the heat in one of two of the city’s pools that are open this year. The only problem is you...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and fire are currently on the scene of a car accident on JR Allen Parkway. The accident has caused a traffic block going westbound. We are told a vehicle has been flipped over. However, no injuries have been reported as of now. There are...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist - one of those stops being in Columbus. The tour will make a stop in Columbus on August 5 at 4 p.m. The stop will be at Home Depot - located at 2891 Sowega Drive.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s been part of the Army since he was 17 years old, but when 23-year-old Army Sgt. Nathan Harmon is not leasing soldiers, he runs long distance races - sometimes more than 100 miles. “The way the military’s mindset, as far as running, is go...
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - An internet service company called BEAM is in the process of providing faster internet to rural areas in Russell and Lee County. The internet is a huge aspect of everyone’s day-to-day life, and we all have those moments when the internet works against us. Still, in this case, BEAM is providing rural areas with the fastest internet available across each county.
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - The Chipley Historic Center (CHC) is inviting the community to help clean up Bethany Baptist Church’s historical Black cemetery on Saturday, July 16. For the third Public Clean-Up Day, there will be free food, music, fellowship, and pride of helping for volunteers who come...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family are honoring the life of a 26-year-old Columbus woman murdered this past weekend. Police say, Sybearria Paige - a mother of four children- was gunned down at a pool party. They say it resulted from an ongoing feud between her and another woman,...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family members search for a 16-year-old reported missing on July 1. Kalli Jones was last seen on the 900th block of Celia Drive around 3 p.m. According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “NIRVANA” written in...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested for a fatal car accident in late April on Macon Road. On April 29, Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad responded to an accident at the intersection of Macon Road and Jenkins Road. The incident resulted in a vehicular death. Authorities...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Missing People: The Columbus Police Department has been seeking help in finding people who’ve disappeared within the past few weeks to years ago. Today, there are 114 active missing person cases, from critically missing to runaway juveniles, dating as far back as 1985. “For years...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The construction worker struck by a vehicle on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has been identified. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton, the victim is identified as 63-year-old Dana McGuire, of Notasulga. On July 11, at approximately 3:37 p.m., first responders located two individuals who appeared...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rothschild Middle School is working to keep the summer fun for student-athletes. A coach decided to open the doors to the school’s gym before the school year began. This is to keep student-athletes out of trouble, off the streets and in good condition. Christopher Brunson,...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 1678 S. College Street. The Auburn location is home to the first drive-thru for the Fuzzy’s brand. The taco shop offers dining room service and to-go ordering seven days a week. The drive-thru offers a modified menu, with the full menu available inside the restaurant.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and the family of a 14-year-old girl are concerned about her safety. Layla Tant was last seen on the 800th block of Stafford Road on July 13 around 10 a.m. She is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5′5, about...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It’s a concern out there by citizens that have had their yard waste, particularly sitting on the side of the street for weeks,” says District 9 council member Judy Thompson. Three weeks, that’s how long Columbus residents have to wait to have yard waste removed from overflowing bins.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County students will return to the classroom next month with uniforms, a measure recently approved by the school board. With this, a dress code expo is planned that will allow parents to save money. Assistant Superintendent David Owen says vendors will be on hand to offer discounted clothing options for students and their families to purchase.
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly 12 months in a temporary location, the Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library invites the community to their grand reopening on Saturday, June 25. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the newly expanded library, located at 262 Broad Street. Built in 1988, expansion...
