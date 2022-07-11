ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden Says He Is Determined to Ban Assault Weapons

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States is "awash in...

Comments / 62

raised right
2d ago

I believe you have already been told no several times. You have been in Washington for 50 years and you still don’t know the Constitution. Way to go Democrats.

Reply(2)
27
William Miller
3d ago

I am waiting for you to be banned ,. brain damaged half wit ... is that what happened when you had part of your brain removed ???

Reply(1)
35
Lilacs
2d ago

He's only going to allow human smugglers and drug cartels to have them....right after someone tells him what an actual assault weapon is...

Reply(1)
16
Washington State
