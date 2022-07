There hasn't been a whole lot to celebrate since our last Monthly Meeting — or for the first six months of 2022 for that matter. Inflation, Russia's war with Ukraine, and China's Covid lockdowns continue to weigh on the market, leading many to predict a recession ahead. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks discuss what they've learned from this difficult market, and where they see us going from here.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO