ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets won two of three in their NL East showdown with the Atlanta Braves despite playing without two of their four All-Stars. It helped that Francisco Lindor played like he should be included at the Midsummer Classic. Lindor led New York’s power game with a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday. The first-place Mets stretched their lead over the Braves to 2 1/2 games.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO