Golf

PGA Tour to be investigated over ‘breach of competition laws’ after banning players who have joined the £200m LIV Golf

By David Facey
The US Sun
2 days ago
 2 days ago

The PGA Tour is being investigated by the US Department of Justice over alleged breaches of competition laws.

That follows the Tour’s decision to ban all players who have jumped ship and joined the £200million LIV Golf series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DL68s_0gbwBcaL00
The PGA Tour is being investigated by the US Department of Justice over alleged breaches of competition laws Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EIWo_0gbwBcaL00
Greg Norman has already promised to fund legal action by their golfers Credit: Getty

It is another bitter blow to the golfing authorities, as the pressure from the Saudi Arabia-backed rebels ramps up.

LIV leader Greg Norman has already promised to fund legal action by their golfers.

And Ian Poulter last week won a temporary injunction against the DP World Tour, overturning their decision to fine and ban Europe-based players.

Norman has been sensationally banned from taking part in the 150th Open celebrations at St Andrews.

The double Open winner was told he will not be welcome at this week’s Champions Dinner, or the star-studded four hole celebration shoot-out at the Old Course today.

Norman, who won the Claret Jug in 1986 and 1993, was seething over the unprecedented snub, describing it as “petty”.

But the R&A clearly feel Norman’s role as front man for the £200million LIV Golf series would be an unwelcome distraction, deflecting attention away from their historic event.

The Open organisers released a statement saying: “In response to enquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions’ Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.

“The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage.

“Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future.”

Norman, 67, had previously announced he would try to get a special permission to play at St Andrews, but that was dismissed as a publicity stunt.

Norman will not be the only LIV rebel to miss the celebrations.

Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson, who was paid a reported £150million to sign for the Saudi-Arabia-backed breakaway circuit, got his retaliation in first by telling the R&A he would not be available for either of their events.

Comments / 6

brian frances
2d ago

The pga tour should be fined and made to pay restitution to the players they banned. It’s outrageous for them to try and control people they don’t pay.

Reply
4
