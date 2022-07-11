Rezonings add to 163rd Avenue burden in Surprise

To a group of increasingly disconsolate Surprise and Maricopa County residents north of the intersection of 163rd and Grand avenues, the latest developments approved in the area only add to the growth that is already past its tipping point.

During its June 22 meeting, the Surprise City Council approved a rezoning for the Nobella development west of 155th Avenue north of Jomax Road to nearly 200 acres that is mostly medium- and low-density single-family homes but includes a small section of apartments.

Later that night, the council approved a high-density rezoning on 57.53 acres near the southwest corner of Happy Valley Road and 147th Avenue, adjacent to the Rancho Mercado and Tierra Verde communities. The two-parcel plan will have different multifamily concepts that would have a maximum of 810 units.

While growth citywide has prompted resident pleas to fix insufficient arterial roads throughout Surprise, this area is unique in that taking 163rd Avenue to Grand is the only viable way for residents to reach the rest of the Valley.

“The traffic situation is significantly worse. Jomax and 163rd used to be a four-way stop sign and it was rare to even see a few cars waiting. Now there are accidents at 163rd and Jomax and 163rd and Grand almost every month. It’s not rare to spend 30 minutes in traffic at the lights on Grand approaching 163rd,” resident Stephen Alexander stated in a Facebook interview. He moved to the area in 2016.

While Jomax and Happy Valley are now linked to north Peoria with one lane in each direction, it cannot provide much relief on 163rd and serve to take residents even further out of Surprise.

“Jomax and Happy Valley are also both very dangerous and are not alternatives to 163rd. (Both) are extremely trafficked by vehicles and trucks and semis traveling at high rates of speed,” Alexander stated. “I’ve essentially been walled off from Surprise and do not even attempt to travel to surprise down 163rd because it is too dangerous and I cannot risk getting stuck in a bad traffic jam for 30 minutes. So I resort to traveling to Peoria, which takes extra time and gas — even though I actually live in Surprise.”

The Rio Caballo development is to the west of Nobella, which is north and east of the larger Desert Oasis master plan.

Surprise Community Development planner Trever Fleetham said access to the site is largely off Jomax and a new collector on a stretch of 159th Avenue will be constructed as part of this project. The addition wraps around the northern border and then loops into 155th on the east side.

Wendy Riddell of Scottsdale-based firm Berry Riddell LLC represented Nobella developer Hines and answered Councilman Patrick Duffy’s question about the additional traffic burden Nobella will generate on 163rd Avenue.

“You are correct, 163rd will be the primary access point, but as part of this development, there’s also very significant improvements being made to Jomax Road, creating a new north-south alignment with 159th, and frankly, as well as Pinnacle Vista coming over in a new north-south alignment with 155th,” Riddell said.

Duffy represents a southwest district in Surprise and not the area under review, but he sounded alarm bells with both rezoning cases and was the only councilor to vote against both.

“Two-hundred acres ... this is a lot to put on that area. If it’s going to be 163rd, you know that’s bad right now,” Duffy said.

Councilman Ken Remley, whose district is at Surprise’s east end, also voted against the Nobella rezone.

Resident Justin Gaines moved to the area in 2019 after spending most of his life in Surprise’s Original Town Site. The voting results did not surprise him.

“Duffy is a free thinker and not just a talking head. I’ve literally been to meetings in the past, where there’s opposition to the vote, they pause the meeting, go behind closed doors, come back and now there’s no opposition. All votes are the same,” Gaines stated in a Facebook interview.

To give relief to 163rd Avenue, another connection from this region to Loop 303 other than Grand Avenue is needed, officials and residents say.

“We are working on El Mirage Road, the connection up from 303 to Happy Valley Road, from El Mirage with the city of Peoria and the county. So eventually there will be another road,” Mayor Skip Hall said. “It might not sync with this development, but it will be close to it.”

Surprise Public Works Director Kristin Tytler stated the city is not aware of a timetable for the El Mirage expansion, since this project is associated with the Prop 400 extension and led by the Maricopa Association of Governments.

Recent lane additions to 163rd Avenue are a mixed bag, Alexander said, and do not solve the fundamental problem of the roads many lane changes at 45 mph — with many drives going 55 mph or more.

“The new lanes on 163rd provide very little value. It’s even more dangerous because the road changes from one lane to two lanes to three lanes to two lanes to one lane over the course of a few miles and there are dangerous turn-ins into neighborhood streets all along the way. It’s really is dangerous. The growth has been unsustainable on the roadways for years,” Alexander stated.

Growth will continue further north at Nobella.

Newmark Homes continues to build homes on 1-acre lots in Maricopa County near Nobella. Riddell said Newmark is in support of project.

Councilman Chris Judd asked about the buffers between Nobella and these county homes, which are walls and landscaping south and west from 155th Avenue, plus walls and no homes less than 180 feet north of Jomax.

“It’s a good buffer but it’s not a great transition, right? In my mind a transition is going from one dwelling unit per acre to two per acre to three per acre,” Judd said.

Riddell said Newmark and nearby residents had input on the transition plan.

The apartment style rezone project is not as far along.

One parcel is on 27.2 acres and has a maximum of 18.4 dwelling units per acre. The other parcel is 26.6 acres and tops out at 11.65 dwelling units per acre.

Access will be from Happy Valley Road and 147th Avenue. Apartment buildings will be three stories tall at the most, Surprise Community Development planner Leslie Carnie said.

“At this stage the design of this site is pretty conceptual, however the developer plans to divide the parcel into two and to provide multiple types of rental products in each parcel,” Carnie said.

Gaines he has lived in Surprise for 41 years and said he has a low opinion of the council. He said he has seen farms, grape fields and citrus orchards turned into houses, as well as the park named after his grandfather, Floyd, “destroyed” to put in affordable housing — and then a new Gaines Park built.

He said he believes Surprise will annex all the county land it can gobble up in the area.

“The city planners, maybe even ADOT have zero care about infrastructure to support the amount of people they want in the city,” Gaines stated.

