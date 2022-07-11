ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Gary Claude Adams, age 85 of Cleveland

 2 days ago

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland announces the death of Gary Claude...

Michael Hugh Jones, Jr., age 52, of Cleveland

Michael Hugh Jones, Jr., age 52, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Mr. Jones was born on March 8, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Kathleen Pavlina Jones and the late Michael Hugh Jones, Sr. Michael worked in customer service for Kroger. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Hugh Jones, Sr.
CLEVELAND, GA
Bobby Britton Turner, age 84, of Demorest

Bobby Britton Turner, age 84, of Demorest, passed away from this life and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Born in White County, on May 20, 1938, he was the son of the late Marvin and Ruby Haynes Turner. Bobby was retired after many years as a skilled carpenter. He enjoyed working with his hands, and some of his hobbies included woodworking, and tinkering with radios and TV’s. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns, particularly Gunsmoke. He especially loved spending time with his family and his cat, Girlie.
DEMOREST, GA
Cleveland Council Hears Comments On Package Liquor Sales

(Cleveland)- Both sides of the issue stated their case Monday night during a public hearing by the Cleveland City Council regarding the possible package sales of distilled spirits in the city. A total of three people addressed the council during the time allotted, two of those, Charlie Pope, a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, GA
Mary Dunson Fendley, Age 89

Cleveland Funeral Home announces the death of Mary Dunson Fendley Age 89. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 12, at 2:00 PM at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Wauka Mountain Baptist church cemetery. Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in the death of Mary...
CLEVELAND, GA
Cleveland City Attorney Keene Stepping Down After 33 1/2 Years

(Cleveland)- After 33 ½ years of dedicated service to the City of Cleveland as legal advisor Cleveland Attorney Grant Keene has decided it’s time to step aside. Keene who has been talking privately with the council for a few months officially submitted his resignation during Monday’s city council meeting. He expressed his appreciation for the years serving the city and said he would remain with the city through the remainder of this year.
CLEVELAND, GA
Gainesville Pilot Dies Following Friday Ultralight Crash South Of Cleveland

(Cleveland)- A Hall County man died over the weekend, less than two days after his ultralight aircraft crashed Friday upon takeoff from a private grass strip south of Cleveland. Lee Olson, 79, of Gainesville, died early Sunday of his injuries, said White County Deputy Coroner Patrick Ward. Witnesses told officials...
CLEVELAND, GA
Free Food Distribution Thursday, July 14th

The monthly “Meet the Need” food distribution from His Hands and Feet Ministries Thrift Store located at 66 Blalock Mill Drive in Cleveland, behind the Chevron station across the road from Truett McConnell University, will be Thursday July 14th. Volunteers to help sort and prepare the food will...
CLEVELAND, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

D.R. Horton to begin work on 335-home MPC in Braselton

Work is set to start on the 335-home Liberty Crossing master-planned community in Braselton following the purchase of a 146-acre site by national homebuilder D.R. Horton. The development will be completed in three phases, with the first phase of work set to begin this summer and house construction to begin in fall 2023.
BRASELTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: John ‘Luke’ Carter, 44, of Monroe

John “Luke” Carter, age 44 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM at Loganville Baptist Church, 132 Church Street, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Stephen Morse and Pastor Travis Rutland will officiate.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man found dead Tuesday at Gold Creek Foods

Hall County Coroner Deputy Kevin Wetzel confirmed the identity of the man who died Tuesday morning at Gold Creek Foods' Webb Girth plant in Gainesville. Pedro Ruiz Orbe, 70, died in what an offical from the Hall County Coroner's Office said may have been a sudden medical or cardiac event. Orbe's body will be sent to the Dekalb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Moving sustainably: Local thrift stores around Athens

Summer is slowing down, and students, staff and new residents of the Athens area are moving in. Finding unique furniture, gently used decor and stylish clothes in local thrift stores is a great way to make the transition back to Athens. The Red & Black compiled a list of local...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Dawsonville driver wins NASCAR race in Atlanta

A driver from Dawsonville wins a NASCAR race in Atlanta: Chase Elliott took the checkered flag in Sunday afternoon’s running of the Quaker State 400, a race held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. From Atlanta Motor Speedway…. Chase Elliott’s stirring drive to victory in Sunday’s Quaker State...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

New Chief Medical Officer for Piedmont Athens Regional

There is a new Chief Medical Officer for Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, a replacement for Dr. Robert Sinyard: the job goes to Dr. Geoffrey Marx, a 20-year medical veteran who is a founding faculty member of the Piedmont Athens Regional Graduate Medical Education Internal Medicine residency program. From PARMC...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woodstock man wanted for exposing himself in public

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Woodstock man previously arrested this year is now wanted for exposing himself in public. Mark Stubblefield, 52, is wanted for public indecency. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Stubblefield was on Nalley Drive in the Victoria Cottage Community near Lake Allatoona earlier this month. Deputies said he exposed himself in public, but it’s not clear who witnessed the incident.
WOODSTOCK, GA

Community Policy