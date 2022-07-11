Gary Claude Adams, age 85 of Cleveland

Bobby Britton Turner, age 84, of Demorest, passed away from this life and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Born in White County, on May 20, 1938, he was the son of the late Marvin and Ruby Haynes Turner. Bobby was retired after many years as a skilled carpenter. He enjoyed working with his hands, and some of his hobbies included woodworking, and tinkering with radios and TV’s. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns, particularly Gunsmoke. He especially loved spending time with his family and his cat, Girlie.

