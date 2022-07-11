ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Poll of NFL insiders ranks Aaron Rodgers as league's No. 1 quarterback

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
The NFL’s back-to-back MVP is considered the top player at the game’s most important position by a majority of those inside the league.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL in a poll of over 50 league executives, coaches and players by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Rodgers beat out Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Tom Brady, who all received first-place votes.

The Associated Press voted Rodgers the NFL MVP after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Last season, Rodgers threw 37 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. The year before, he threw 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Each season, he led the NFL in passer rating.

Overall, Rodgers has completed 69.8 percent of his passes, averaged 8.0 yards per attempt, thrown 85 touchdown passes and nine interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 116.7 since 2020.

The same ESPN poll ranked Rodgers as the No. 2 overall quarterback last season.

Rodgers, now a four-time NFL MVP, turns 39 years old in December.

