Understanding of pollination systems is an important topic for evolutionary ecology, food production, and biodiversity conservation. However, it is difficult to grasp the whole picture of an individual system, because the activity of pollinators fluctuates depending on the flowering period and time of day. In order to reveal effective pollinator taxa and timing of visitation to the reproductive success of plants under the complex biological interactions and fluctuating abiotic factors, we developed an automatic system to take photographs at 5-s intervals to get near-complete flower visitation by pollinators during the entire flowering period of selected flowers of Nelumbo nucifera and track the reproductive success of the same flowers until fruiting. Bee visits during the early morning hours of 05:00"“07:59 on the second day of flowering under optimal temperatures with no rainfall or strong winds contributed strongly to seed set, with possible indirect negative effects by predators of the pollinators. Our results indicate the availability of periodic and consecutive photography system in clarifying the plant-pollinator interaction and its consequence to reproductive success of the plant. Further development is required to build a monitoring system to collect higher-resolution time-lapse images and automatically identify visiting insect species in the natural environment.

