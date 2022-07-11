ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers climbing again; state just high 5-month high point

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus cases are continuing to sharply rise in Mississippi, state health department statistics indicated Monday, as the weekly average hit a 5-month high mark.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health released statistics for the weekend showing that 3,681 new cases of COVID-19 were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday. One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in that period.

The latest statistics bring the 7-day, daily average number of new COVID-19 cases to 1,733.

That is the highest daily average since February 15, as the state’s numbers were falling from the Omicron-variant driven high point that crested in mid-January.

