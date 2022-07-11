ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

South Dakota woman arrested in Kansas after she fled Mississippi with teen. State had issued endangered child alert.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSa1i_0gbw478p00

A South Dakota woman was taken into custody at a Kansas motel after she reportedly fled Mississippi with a 15-year-old juvenile.

Emily Yeary, 24, was taken into custody after police in Galena, Kansas, executed a federal warrant at a local motel.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert was issued for a Florence, Mississippi, teenager on Friday. In the alert, officials said that Yeary may have been with the teen and that the two were likely headed to South Dakota.

Friday night, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office alerted police in Galena, Kansas, that Yeary and the endangered runaway juvenile may be in their area.

Working with multiple agencies, the Galena Police executed the federal arrest warrant at approximately 11:30 p.m. Yeary was taken into custody and is being held without bond, pending pickup by the US Marshals Service.

In addition to the federal warrant, Yeary also had an active arrest warrant out of Santa Rosa County, Florida, for lewd or lascivious behavior or battery. The victim was between the ages of 12 and 18.

The Mississippi teen has been located safe and will be taken into custody as a Child in Need of Care.

Comments / 43

Catherine Johnson
2d ago

She looks deranged !!!! Not a real bright bulb - burnt out I'd say !!!! 🙄

Reply(2)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Mississippi radio personality’s home hit by stray bullet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Robert Walker, a well-known radio host at 97.7 in Jackson a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his home July 7. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe,” Walker said. Walker said his main […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
Galena, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Galena, KS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
City
Florence, MS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Florence, KS
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Magnolia State Live

Three teens arrested after leading high-speed chase in stolen car on Mississippi interstate.

Three Georgia teenagers were taken into custody after they led Mississippi law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Laurel police officers attempted to stop a car after responding to a disturbance at a Laurel gas station. According to news reports, one of the teens got into an argument with a customer at the gas station, displayed a firearm and then got in the vehicle.
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Few details known about Tennessee man shot and killed near Mississippi state line. Officials asking for help in case.

A Mississippi sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who killed a 20-year-old Tennessee man found shot early Saturday morning. Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office found Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee, suffering from gunshot wounds in a neighborhood east of Columbus near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#The Galena Police#The Us Marshals Service
wcbi.com

Primary defendant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal blaming former governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time, the primary defendant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal is publicly pointing the finger at former governor Phil Bryant. Nancy New’s attorneys filed a court brief on her behalf, saying Phil Bryant directed her to provide funds to Brett Favre. Following that direction, New had the Mississippi Community Education Center contract with Favre Enterprises for more than $1 million dollars.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol helping Patrolmen with mental wellness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Highway Patrolmen are known for their physical fitness, but a new program at MHP is focusing on their mental wellness. Major John Poulos was in Columbus today talking about the 10-34 Project. The initiative is designed to give State Troopers the tools to deal with the emotional toll that comes with their work.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: New details released in Table Rock Lake fatality, a flipped trash truck shuts down Hwy 59

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the operator of a boat that drove into a crowd on Table Rock Lake was not intoxicated. Authorities say Sunday afternoon a pontoon boat drove into a crowd, killing a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon Missouri and injuring two other people. Investigators originally suspected the boat operator may have been intoxicated, but have now determined that was not the case. Authorities have not made any arrests. Find more details from the MHP crash report here.
GOODMAN, MO
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville, was driving behind the semi and failed to stop, hitting the semi from behind, said KHP.
KTTS

UPDATE: Missing Girl, Father Found

(KTTS News) — The Newton County Sheriff says a missing 12-year-old girl and her father have been found. Authorities were especially concerned for the safety of Alissa Minton. She was with her father, Shad Minton, who was homeless and had warrants. The sheriff says his department received several news...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy