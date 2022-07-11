ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Eerie Handwritten Letter May Detail Where Alleged Killer Planned to Dispose of Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe’s Body

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chilling new development in the case of missing 24-year-old Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, as police have found a handwritten letter from her suspected killer detailing where he planned to hide her body. It’s now been more than five months since Oakley woman Alexis Gabe has gone missing, after...

sfist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline

California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakley, CA
Oakley, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

'Dateline' Dives Into the Gruesome Murder of Kelley Clayton and the Bizarre Circumstances Surrounding It

The town of Elmira, N.Y. describes itself as a "great place to live," and for the most part that's true. Sadly, on the evening of September 29, 2015, that would change for one family. Kelley Clayton (35) and her two children were home while her husband, Thomas Clayton, was out for the night playing poker. When he returned home around 12:30 a.m., he would be met with a gruesome scene.
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtis Jones#Violent Crime#Eerie Handwritten Letter#Dispose Of Oakley#Ktvu#Sierra#Abc7 News
The Independent

Football hero's killer can't be re-tried for murder

The man who killed former a former NFL player in a New Orleans area road rage incident in 2016 cannot be tried again for murder after his conviction on a lesser charge was overturned, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Authorities in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish originally charged Ronald Gasser with second-degree murder in the shooting of Joe McKnight. Gasser pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense. The jury convicted Gasser on the lesser charge of manslaughter. But that verdict was later overturned because it came from a non-unanimous jury. Such verdicts were ruled unconstitutional by the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Vibe

Styles P Goes Viral After Confronting Police And Assisting Black Woman During An Arrest

Rapper Styles P has garnered praise after putting his own freedom (and life) on the line while stepping in to assist a woman who had been detained by police. The incident—which apparently occurred in The LOX member’s hometown of Yonkers, New York—was captured in a clip that has gone viral. It begins with footage of a woman, who is believed to be a deliverer for Uber Eats, being taken to the ground in an aggressive manner and handcuffed by a pair of officers. The woman can be heard repeatedly yelling that she’s not resisting arrest, and Styles P approaches the officers and begins denigrating them, referring to one of them as a “bi**h” and a “h*e” while attempting to console the woman and deescalate the situation.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Colorado Woman Found Dead And Wrapped In Plastic In Hospital Where She Worked — Who Killed Her?

On November 8, 1999, 23-year-old Jennifer Watkins was found dead in a stairwell at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, where she worked as a food service aide. Her body was found wrapped in plastic in an area of the hospital that was off limits and under construction. A distinctive smell had pointed searchers to the grisly discovery, Ann Ervin, a former Colorado Springs KKTV reporter, told “Murdered By Morning,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy