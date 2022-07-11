This Luxurious Tiny Home In South Carolina Is Just $55K & You Can Travel The States In It

This tiny house on wheels in South Carolina is a luxurious way to find your dream home without having to break the bank.

This renovated RV listed at $55,000 features modern, high-end interiors and the freedom of mobility so you can travel the country and bring all the comforts of home along with you.

According to the listing, the inside common area hosts a sunny breakfast nook, a swanky seating area, and a comfortable pull-out couch that allows you to sleep up to four people.

The elegant decor, wall mural, and hanging light fixtures will have you feeling right at home.

The bedroom of the 300 sq. ft. mobile home features a spacious queen-sized memory foam bed complete with a West Elm duvet cover and soft linen sheets and pillows.

There are also dark-tinted privacy windows and blackout curtains from the same shop that will allow you to get a good night's sleep no matter the time of day during your travels.

This RV is climate controlled and equipped for various weather conditions. There is a brand new AC system to beat the Southern heat, as well as an electric fireplace to keep you cozy during long winter nights.

Inside the tiny home is a fully functional restroom and flushable toilet, as well as a kitchenette with calming blue cabinets, a stovetop, and appliances.

You can find the details for this home for sale since July 9 on the Tiny House Listings official website.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.