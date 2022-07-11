ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State Campground Problems: Booked Sites Not Being Used

By Ken Hayes
 2 days ago
We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a...

Meet the Seventeen Snake Species that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
96.5 The Walleye

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish.

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish. Maybe not exactly the fish pictured, and certainly, more than one walleye will be needed to win the big money. But some dynamic fishing duo is going to walk away with one of those oversized checks for 15 grand during the North Dakota Governor's Cup Walleye Derby this Friday and Saturday headquartered in Garrison.
GARRISON, ND
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Longest fishing pier in Minnesota

STAPLES, Minn. — Looking to do some fishing this summer but don't have a boat?. Don't sweat it... we know a place where there is PLENTY of room to wet a line, without being elbow to elbow with fellow anglers. This installment of KARE in the Air takes us...
STAPLES, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Heat wave set to hit Minnesota for the weekend and beyond

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a prolonged heat wave is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend. They say that dew points are expected to increase by Thursday, with temperatures nearing the lower 90s. Officials say that the heat wave is developing for the weekend and into next week. However,...
CHANHASSEN, MN
nunewsindustry.com

Thunderstorms to be Experienced in the Second Half of Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin

The northern half of Minnesota experienced various thunderstorms Sunday morning, with thunderstorms at times in the second half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Northwestern Wisconsin and Northeast Minnesota will witness the maximum thunderstorms early Sunday afternoon, with numerous thunderstorms elsewhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Various thunderstorms could be witnessed in much of northern and central Minnesota along with north western Wisconsin in the mid and late afternoon hours, then proceed south-eastward in the early evening hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
