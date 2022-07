Kids looking to take their summer plans to new heights can do so in Culpeper’s own rock climbing gym. “We really think it's good to have a positive place where they can go,” said Luke Lindeman, who coordinates High School Hangouts at State Climb. “Their parents know they’re in a safe space. They know where they are. They know what they're doing and the kids can also feel like they’re out and about in the town doing things.”

CULPEPER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO