WNC energy seminar happening July 19

BOONE — Cooperative Extension in partnership with Carolina Land & Lakes Resource Conservation & Development invites all regional farmers interested in learning about renewable energy to a free seminar during the evening of July 19 at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

Rural Small Business owners and Farmers are invited to hear about available cost share and grant opportunities toward energy upgrades for your operations, with examples presented on successful and current projects in the region. Like some of the examples to be highlighted, you, too may be able to receive help in heating your workspaces, upgrading your workplace lighting, generating electricity at your farm or business, and/or upgrading insulation, cooling equipment, or even greenhouse plastics.

Speakers will cover energy efficiency cost share programs and grants available to reduce energy costs and improve business profitability, to include:

Biomass Heat

Solar PV

LED Lighting Upgrades

Insulation

Thermal Curtains

Upgraded Cooling Equipment

High Tunnel and Greenhouse Replacement Plastic

This is a free seminar. Participants can attend in person at:

Watauga Agricultural

Conference Center

252 Poplar Grove Rd.

Boone, NC 28607

Participants can also join virtually (Zoom link will be sent following registration by email).

To Register Email:

christina@carolinalandandlakesrcd.org, or call 828-361-2266.