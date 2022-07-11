ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup: Iran fire head coach Dragan Skocic four-plus months away from Qatar 2022, per report

By Chuck Booth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran fired head coach Dragan Skocic four months prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to their state news agency. Skocic has only been in charge since February 2020 after the Croatian manager took over for Marc Wimots. The Iranian Football Federation, in search of a replacement in...

