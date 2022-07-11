Readers’ Forum: Does religion hurt or help?

Plenty of cheating spouses are satisfied with their relationship, and do not commit infidelity with the intent of destroying their marriages or their spouses. Still, they cheat. And these individuals more often than not do so on a business trip. Part of the reason for the venue is that they believe that what their spouses don’t know will not hurt them. But a growing body of research shows that there are other signs of a cheating spouse than one with the opportunity or ability to get away with it, though that’s a requirement. Many husbands and wives cheat while traveling for work because they want a break from themselves. It is not about sex, it’s about escapism.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 1 DAY AGO