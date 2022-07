Red Sox: +1.5 (-145) 7 (Over: -105/Under: -115) This is an easy pick for me. Shane McClanahan is on the mound, so I’m going to back him. McClanahan is second in MLB in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He’s as dominant a pitcher as there is in the game, and the Rays are a smart bet to make when he’s pitching.

