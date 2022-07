A town-sponsored project to develop 60 units of affordable housing in Oak Bluffs has been reconfigured in order to protect habitat at the site. In November the select board awarded a bid to Island Housing Trust and Boston-based Affirmative Investments for the project. Known as the Southern Tier development, the plan is to build 45 units on the 7.8-acre property as part of phase one and then revisit the project to add another 15 units in phase two. The parcel is located off the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road near the YMCA.

