Playing His Final British Open, Mark Calcavecchia Plans to Savor Every Moment

One of Mark Calcavecchia's two top-10 finishes since his 1989 win came at Royal Lytham in 2012 (pictured) with wife Brenda on the bag. Eoin Clarke/Golffile

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Mark Calcavecchia knows his way around St. Andrews. He’s been playing in the British Open for more than 30 years, and got his first taste of the Old Course as a competitor way back in 1990, when a couple of guys named Faldo and Norman battled for the Claret Jug with a weekend duel.

So it is fitting that not only is Calcavecchia ending his Open career this week at St. Andrews, he made a point to rent property right in the center of the action.

If you know anything about the Dunvegan Hotel, Bar & Restaurant, it’s a popular spot within a stone’s throw of the R&A clubhouse. Amazingly, Calcavecchia secured accommodations so close the noise will keep him up at night.

He will be no longer than a two-minute walk to the first tee when the 150th Open begins on Thursday.

“Staying dead next door to the Dunvegan; right on the corner,’’ Calcavecchia boasted about the intersection of North Street and Golf Place. “Scott Dunlap (a former PGA Tour player) bought the place with four or five investors and when I found out I got in, I texted him five minutes later.

“It’s a three-bedroom apartment literally 70 yards from the 18th green. It’s going to be amazing. My kids and my son-in-law are coming over, and all of the arrangements caused a little bit of stress. But this will be an amazing week one way or another."

Calcavecchia, 62, who won the 1989 Open at Royal Troon for his lone major title, didn’t know until earlier this year that he had a spot in the 150th Open field. As a past champion, he was exempt through age 60 — or the 2020 event.

That tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Calcavecchia would be allowed to play last year at Royal St. George’s. But due to back surgery, that was not going to happen, either.

“I couldn’t even make a swing until August,’’ he said. “I knew in April that I had no chance of playing. So I wrote them a big, old long letter. It was pretty sappy. My kids have never been to St. Andrews and I can’t think of a better place for my last Open.

“A month later, the (R&A) committee said it was unanimous in deciding and I was allowed to play. That was a great email. Probably the best email I’ve gotten in my life."

Like most past champions, Calcavecchia holds dear his victory in 1989 that came in a playoff over Greg Norman and Wayne Grady at Royal Troon.

In many ways, it changed his life. It meant being able to play in the Open until age 60, along with the status of being a major champion.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot the last few months,’’ he said. “It was just a magical week at Troon. A lot of things went my way. To play good in the playoff and to get it done was awesome. I think if I would have never won that tournament, what would I think of my career? Forever I can say I have a Claret Jug and a major championship.

“It’s cool to add that your resume, so to speak. This will be my 31st Open. I think it’s the coolest golf tournament in the world. And I’d say that if I hadn’t won it. Whether it’s Scotland or England, just the atmosphere, the golf courses, the links golf, the weather, the conditions. The whole thing.

“More than anything, I think it’s the crowds and the atmosphere that make the tournament what it is. They are so knowledgeable. I think it’s just the best.’’

Calcavecchia won 13 times on the PGA Tour (and four on the PGA Tour Champions) and was known for his self-deprecating sense of humor. Upon winning late in his career and surpassing the $20 million mark in career earnings, Calcavecchia deadpanned: “That’s great. Made $20 million, spent $23 (million).

He got a little links experience playing in the old Dunhill Cup and at his first Opens in 1987 and 1988, where he missed the cut at Royal Lytham. “I played terrible and if you’d asked me then what I thought of links golf, I probably wouldn’t have thought too highly of it,’’ he said.

“But I went to Troon in ’89 and liked every hole on it. I loved it. That’s always a good sign when a course just matches your eye on every hole. I absolutely loved it and I was playing good golf at the time, too. I had won Phoenix and L.A. at the start of ’89. I was playing well heading there. And the weather was perfect on top of it.’’

A second-round 68 got Calcavecchia into contention, as he trailed the leader, Grady, by four strokes. With another 68 in the third round, Calcavecchia was three back of Grady, in a tie for fourth place. Tom Watson was second, Payne Stewart third. Calcavecchia was tied with Fred Couples and David Feherty.

Greg Norman was not in the top 10.

“He birdied the first six holes before I teed off,’’ Calcavecchia said. “I knew he was going crazy. I don’t know how many back I was, but Wayne Grady was winning the tournament pretty much from the first day. Greg got in about an hour before I did. He was 13 under. I was back of Wayne on the back nine. I knew that I had to birdie 16 and 18 most likely to have a chance. And that’s exactly what I did. Grady bogeyed 14 and 17 to come back to 13 under. It was something.’’

The tournament, among other things, is remembered for Norman missing another chance at a major championship. For the first time, The Open was using a four-hole aggregate playoff, and Norman — after shooting 64 — birdied the first hole.

With another birdie on the next hole, Norman led by one. But then a bogey at the 17th (the third playoff hole) dropped him into a tie with Calcavecchia, as they were two ahead of Grady.

On the 18th, Norman’s second shot flew over the green and he did not even record a score as Calcavecchia made another birdie to win the title.

Norman was a huge star at the time, and his Sunday round seemed to portend victory. But Calcavecchia never flinched.

“I wasn’t intimidated by anybody at that time,’’ he said. “I was playing so well. He was an intimidating competitor and I never felt entirely comfortable around him. But I had two guys to beat and four holes to do it and that was my mindset. It made it more special to beat him.’’

Calcavecchia posted just two more top-10s at the Open, but one came 10 years ago at Royal Lytham when he was 52 years old and tied for ninth. And he’s enjoyed every bit of the experience along the way.

With family and friends in town, Calcavecchia expects a hectic week around the golf.

“I want to make the cut more than you can possibly imagine,’’ Calcavecchia said. “On this golf course, I can make the cut. I’ve looked at the weather forecast and it looks great. I’m stressing out about some of those inward holes. I’ll be grinding.

“But on the other hand, if I’m not going to have a chance to make the cut, I’ll still enjoy it and have a great week.’’

