ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Report: The PGA Tour Is Under Investigation by Justice Department For Possible Anticompetitive Behavior

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sijqu_0gbvsEzR00

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – The PGA Tour is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for potential anticompetitive behavior in response to the threat from the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

As several high-profile players including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have joined the upstart endeavor that is poised to become a league next year, the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan issued indefinite suspensions to its members who have taken part in the first two events.

Several players, including Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, have resigned their membership, which precludes them from competing.

According to the newspaper, the DOJ’s antitrust division has contacted players’ agents to discuss the PGA Tour’s bylaws as well as its recent penalties in reaction to LIV Golf.

Mark Steinberg, Tiger Woods’ agent and a partner in the Excel Sports Management agency, said Monday at St. Andrews, site of this week’s British Open, that his firm has been contacted but that he has had no discussions with the DOJ. He was not aware of the details in the WSJ story.

In the early 1990s, the Federal Trade Commission looked into the Tour’s practices of requiring releases to play in events not on the PGA Tour as well as seeking the same permission for playing golf in televised events outside of the PGA Tour.

FTC investigators determined in 1994 that both rules broke anti-trust laws. But no action was ever taken. That same year, Greg Norman had tried launch to a World Golf Tour that eventually never got started. Norman is the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf

“This was not unexpected,’’ the PGA Tour said in a statement. “ We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.’’

LIV Golf has been a big story in golf in 2022 as it first sought to launch a league this year, then retreated in the aftermath of considerable backlash. It then regrouped and put together a series of eight events, two of which have already been played, with another in New Jersey in two weeks followed by five more this year – two more to be played overseas.

LIV Golf is being financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Many players have faced significant criticism for being involved due to the country’s poor human rights record.

Norman has said all along he had hoped to work with the PGA Tour to allow LIV players to compete on both circuits; Monahan made it clear that would not be possible.

The PGA Tour requires a minimum of 15 events to be a member; next year, LIV Golf will go to a 14-tournament schedule.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced a strengthened relationship with the DP World Tour that will allow for more access to the PGA Tour through performance. It has in recent years started a program from graduating college golfers to have access to its development circuit, the Korn Ferry Tour. The Tour also said it would provide direct access to the PGA Tour through its Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament.

Comments / 6

brian frances
2d ago

The pga tour is a monopoly that takes advantage of their players and the public. Competition is good for the public and needs to be put into the professional golf world

Reply(1)
3
Related
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour responds to DoJ investigation over LIV Golf antitrust claims

The PGA Tour is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice over alleged anticompetitive behaviour towards their Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal claim players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division. Those are in relation to the PGA Tour’s...
GOLF
NBC News

Trump hosts controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament as he mulls 2024 bid

Money. Revenge. Disruption. International intrigue. These hallmarks of Donald Trump’s business brand are all colliding in his latest political controversy involving the world of professional golf. Later this month, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey hosts its first tournament for the new LIV Golf series, funded by...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf Tour#Wall Street Journal#Doj#Wsj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Golf Channel

Complete coverage: 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews

The 150th Open Championship returns to the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews, for the fourth and final men's major of the year. GolfChannel.com is on-site at St. Andrews, and our team of writers will be bringing you live coverage of this historic Open Championship throughout the week. Follow us on Twitter – @GolfCentral, @RyanLavnerGC, @RexHoggardGC, @MercerBaggsGC – for live updates, breaking news, exclusive insight, photos and more.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
651
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy