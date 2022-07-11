ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Old Tom Morris Was Here: Catching Up With Prestwick's Secretary/Historian

By Ann Liguori
 2 days ago

Ken Goodwin joins Ann Liguori to share many stories from Scotland's Prestwick Golf Club, which hosted many Opens in the championship's early years.

Ann interviews Ken Goodwin, the secretary and historian at Prestwick Golf Club, in southwest Scotland, where the British Open originated and was played 24 times between 1860 and 1925. Goodwin takes you through the Club's fascinating history, Old Tom Morris' involvement and much more.

