ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence’s Messy Doritos Habit Required Frequent ‘American Hustle’ Costume Changes

By Jeff Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence earned plenty of praise for her American Hustle performance. However, a particular guilty pleasure food ultimately resulted in requiring frequent costume changes . Lawrence had a Doritos taco chips obsession that made life a little bit more difficult for the wardrobe department. As a result, moviegoers once again claim that this relatable charm is exactly why so many moviegoers love her so much.

Jennifer Lawrence earned major respect after ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

Jennifer Lawrence | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Lawrence appeared on the Hollywood scene as a breakout star after earning an Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone . Natalie Portman took home the award for her performance in Black Swan , but Lawrence earned plenty of praise throughout the award season to put her on Hollywood producers’ radar.

The actor would prove that the second time’s the charm when she won the Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook against some worthy competition. However, Lawrence would later earn Oscar nominations for American Hustle and Joy , losing out to 12 Years a Slave ‘s Lupita Nyong’o and Room ‘s Brie Larson. Nevertheless, she certainly proved herself to be Hollywood’s next major rising star and gained her pick of any role.

Jennifer Lawrence required ‘American Hustle’ costume changes because of her messy Doritos habit

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ST7a1aK_lG0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Nadia Cohen’s Jennifer Lawrence: Girl on Fire explores many sides of the actor from her career to her personal life. After winning the Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook , filmmaker David O. Russell wasn’t finished working with her. As a result, Lawrence returned to the collaboration to star in American Hustle as Rosalyn Rosenfeld. The character is the wife of a con artist who gets involved with powerbrokers and the mafia.

American Hustle allowed Lawrence to show a whole new side of herself. Cohen brought up the “sexy” costumes that she wore, including an array of vintage gowns. However, the author noted that Lawrence had a Doritos taco chips obsession and ate them messily in between takes. As a result, the wardrobe department had to keep replacing her costumes.

“Jennifer Lawrence is a very … let’s say … raw and intuitive young lady, and she’s not against eating Doritos and snack food in her costume,” costume designer Michael Wilkinson said. “So we were glad that we had a couple [backups].”

The actor broke award season records

American Hustle earned a 92% “Fresh” approval rating from critics and 74% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes . Despite a very positive rating, many critics still referred to several issues throughout the movie, including a bloated third act. Nevertheless, American Hustle press praised Lawrence for her vibrant performance. Even though she didn’t win the Oscar, she certainly left her mark on the award season.

Cohen pointed out that Lawrence’s American Hustle performance allowed her to become the youngest actor to ever earn these nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Golden Globes in the same year. It’s further proof that even when critics and audiences find fault in the movies themselves, Lawrence is always dependable to deliver a show-stopping performance.

RELATED: Every Upcoming Jennifer Lawrence Movie You’re Going to Want to See

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’

Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Hustle#Getty Images Lawrence
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

139K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy