Nashville, TN

Predators' Filip Forsberg Signing Is Official

By joecervenka
SportsGrid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Predators officially announced the signing of Filip Forsberg on Monday. Forsberg and the Predators reportedly agreed upon the new contract on Saturday, but now it is official. The long-time Pred inked an eight-year, $68 million deal that could keep him in Nashville...

Yardbarker

Blues’ Cap Issues Mean David Perron Will Likely Be Lost in Free Agency

The St. Louis Blues veteran forward David Perron will reportedly hit free agency for the third time in his career on Wednesday. After failing to come to an agreement with the team, this will mark the first time that he will openly go to market. Though signing him to an extension is on the forefront of many fans’ minds, an extension could have mixed results long-term for the franchise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Krug, 2022 Draft & Free Agency

The St. Louis Blues are about to embark on quite the journey this offseason with the various moves they’ll need to make. The draft was just the first step, when the free-agent market opens on July 13, the fun really begins. It’s clear that general manager Doug Armstrong has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Bruins sign free agent Vinnie Lettieri to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have made a couple depth moves on the first official day of free agency Wednesday. The latest addition is Vinni Lettieri, who has signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $750,000. Lettieri is a 27-year-old forward who plays center and on the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blues Unlikely to Trade Tarasenko as Perron Heads to Free Agency

If David Perron is heading to the free agency market, which rumors suggest he is, it seems less likely the St. Louis Blues would be open to trading Vladimir Tarasenko and crippling the right side of their offense. Fans are not terribly happy that Perron is leaving, but this might not have been a choice by the Blues and they’re making the best of a less-than-ideal situation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Jets’ Staff Mismanage Comrie, Sign Rittich as New Backup

Former Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie needed just 90 more minutes on the ice during the 2021-22 National Hockey League season to be considered a restricted free agent with arbitration rights heading into the 2022 offseason. The 27-year-old did not get those minutes, and because of that omission by various...
NHL
Filip Forsberg
NHL

Stars sign defenseman Colin Miller to two-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colin Miller to a two-year contract worth $3,700,000 with an annual average value (AAV) of $1,850,000. Miller, 29, skated in 38 regular-season games during the 2021-22 campaign with the Buffalo Sabres and earned...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Arizona Coyotes sign Fischer to 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released. The 25-year-old Fischer has developed into a team leader in five seasons with the Coyotes with his work ethic and physical presence. “We are...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Blues sign Greiss to one-year contract

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million plus bonuses. Greiss, 36, played the last two seasons in Detroit, playing in 65 total games. He has played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blues active on first day of free agency

Two acquisitions, three extensions announced to open free agent period. General Manager Doug Armstrong and the St. Louis Blues have had a busy start to free agency this summer. Only a few hours into the 11 a.m. start time on Wednesday, the team has announced three contract extensions and two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Nemeth & Two Draft Picks from Rangers for Emberson

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Ty Emberson. The 30-year-old Nemeth tallied 2-5-7 with 28 penalty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Reports: Hawks sign Colin Blackwell to multi-year contract

The Blackhawks have signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. His cap hit will be $1.2 million. Blackwell, 29, accumulated 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 39 games for the Seattle Kraken last season before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he compiled three points (two goals, one assist) in 19 games. He also had one goal and one assist in seven postseason contests.
CHICAGO, IL

