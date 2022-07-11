ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena reports thefts of electrical wiring in areas of city; suspects sought

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — Pasadena officials Monday said thieves have been taking electrical wiring from various areas in the city, and urged people to report suspicious activity to police. “The city of Pasadena is experiencing theft...

KTLA

Glendale police arrest 3 after finding weapons, ammo

Three men were arrested after officers discovered weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Glendale on Saturday. Just after midnight, officers stopped a car near Chevy Chase Drive and Colorado Street, where they discovered the driver, 19-year-old Alex Osegueda of Los Angeles, did not have a valid driver’s license, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.
GLENDALE, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for alleged armed robbery of two street vendors

A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged armed robbery of two street vendors in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives identified Eugene Richard Ybarra as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Ybarra was also wanted for two additional unrelated outstanding warrants.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
westsidetoday.com

73-Year-Old Woman Killed in Culver City Traffic Collision

A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Culver City last week. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 4 around 1:59 p.m., the officers responded to a call for service of a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian at the intersection of Green Valley Circle and Doverwood Drive.
CULVER CITY, CA
Key News Network

2 Children and Parent Self-Extricate from Overturned Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A parent and two children self-extricated from an overturned vehicle after a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in the city of Norwalk. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report around 10:10 p.m., July 11, of a solo overturned vehicle on East 105 onto the North 605 Freeway interchange.
NORWALK, CA
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 26-year-old Gustavo Castro, of Garden Grove, as the victim who died following a high-speed crash that also killed two juveniles and injured four other people Saturday in Orange. 19-year-old Azarie Fuller, of Exeter, CA was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima who was responsible for the wreck. The fiery car collision took place on Glassell Street. The investigation reports showed that Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult were inside the car when the incident happened [...]
ORANGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Altercation in Lancaster leaves one man shot to death, another wounded

An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
LANCASTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 56-year-old man from Highland. The suspect, Kyle Cornwell of Highland, was booked at the Central Detection Center for felony hit-and-run. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The fatal collision took place at about...
HIGHLAND, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Wounded at Convenience Store in Riverside; Suspect Sought

A customer at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside was shot and wounded Monday during an apparent robbery. The crime occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of La Sierra Avenue, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Railsback said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified

County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
crimevoice.com

Fillmore man arrested on litany of charges, including weapons and narcotics

VENTURA COUNTY — An enterprising entrepreneur might find a good business opportunity by servicing the drug- dealing and gun-toting criminal community with driving lessons, if the July 1 st arrest of 23-year- old Fillmore resident Joseph Anthony Ramos is any indication. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Detective...
FILLMORE, CA

