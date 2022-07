Research has brought to light an enslaved woman’s story and the death in battle of a Black Patriot from the Berkshires. Yes, but we knew that already: Rev. David Avery, for example, brought with him an enslaved woman when he arrived in 1780, despite the prohibition of adult slavery in the 1777 Vermont constitution. Now we know of Margaret Bowen, called Peg, another enslaved woman, who was bought and sold by Stephen Fay, proprietor of the renowned Catamount Tavern at the heart of Revolutionary-era Vermont. A ceremony to remember Peg arranged by the Bennington Museum took place in Old Bennington on June 25.

