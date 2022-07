There are changes coming to the cash bail system in Detroit. The reforms are intended to make courts more equitable. Under the agreement reached with the ACLU of Michigan, at 36th District Court every defendant will have counsel at arraignment and the court will presume anyone below 200% of the federal poverty level cannot afford cash bail. Among other changes, an arrest warrant will not be issued for those who miss one hearing and magistrates in the court would also be provided with a person’s full criminal record before deciding on bail.

