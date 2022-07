Brentwood city commissioners voted Monday to approve a contract to begin to disassemble the Brentvale log cabin that sits at the entrance of Crockett Park. Leatherwood, Inc. was awarded the contract, and the cost will be $41,000 for deconstruction and transportation of the logs. Leatherwood is recognized in the state as a leader in log cabin and historic home renovation and has previously worked with the city on other projects.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO