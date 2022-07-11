Spring Twp. Police release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273 at the intersection of Prangs Lane. The Chrysler was in the left turn lane attempting to make a left turn onto Prangs Lane. At this time, a 2020 Kawasaki Zx6 motorcycle was traveling eastbound of Route 273 in the left lane approaching Prangs Lane at a high rate of speed. The Chrysler began its left turn for Prangs Lane across the eastbound lanes of Route 273 and into the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the front of Kawasaki struck right side of the Chrysler.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO