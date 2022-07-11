ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

21-year-old Woman Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ

By Chris Coleman
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities in Camden County say a 21-year-old woman was fatally shot in Camden over the weekend. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says around 11:45 PM...

wfpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Officials identify 19-year-old N.J. man killed in shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday in Camden, authorities said. Tymere Wilcox was found shot multiple times on the 2400 block of Denfield Street after police responded to calls of gunfire in the area shortly before 10:45 p.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Wilcox, of Camden, died at a local hospital early Tuesday.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Handgun Following Trenton Police Chase

A man armed with a handgun was arrested following a police chase in Trenton, authorities said. Officers responding to the report of an armed man near Monmouth Street and Walnut Avenue found the suspect, Semaj Reid, who immediately fled the area on Tuesday, July 5, Trenton Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Shotspotter
Daily Voice

Another Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating the second fatal shooting in two days in Camden. The overnight victim was identified as 19-year-old Tymere Wilcox of Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Sunday, July 20, a 21-year-old woman was shot dead,. On Monday,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Creates Portrait Of James Lambert, Man Killed In Attack With Traffic Cone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer created a beautiful portrait of 73-year-old James Lambert, the man who was fatally attacked with a traffic cone by a group of juveniles last month. Jonny Castro posted the portrait on Facebook. Lambert was on an early morning walk around his North Philadelphia neighborhood on June 24. When he reached the area of 21st and Cecil B. Moore Streets, Castro writes Lambert was taunted and followed by a group of seven juveniles as he crossed the street. In his attempt to walk away, the group of children assaulted him with a traffic cone, knocking him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Camden, NJ police investigating homicide of woman, 21

CAMDEN — A 21-year old woman was shot dead just before midnight on Sunday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Detectives are looking for answers in the death of Paopei Goodman, who was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center at 12:02 a.m. Monday. According to the prosecutor's...
CAMDEN, NJ
WBOC

N.Y. Man Arrested Following Delaware Bank Robbery Spree

NEWARK, Del.- Police have arrested a New York man believed to have robbed eight banks in New Castle and Kent counties over the course of two months. On July 12, the Newark Police Department located and arrested Calvin Samuels, 39, of ValleyStream, N.Y., after a bank robbery at the TD Bank, located at 230 East Delaware Ave. Through investigative means, officers connected Samuels to a total of eight bank robberies that occurred throughout New Castle and Kent Counties beginning in May 2022 within the city limits of Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Middletown.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Robbed Of $1,500 By Group Of Men In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 54-year-old victim was shot during a robbery by a group of five to six men. It happened on the 800 block of North Markoe Street around 6:30 p.m. in West Philly. Police say the man was shot once in the hand and is currently in stable condition. Police say the group of five to six male suspects was last seen fleeing in a gray SUV. They made off with $1,500, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman, 21, Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Camden. On Sunday, July 10, at 11:48 p.m., Camden County police received a Shot Spotter alert in the 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad Daylight Shootout in Philadelphia Sends 46-Year-Old to Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two Hispanic gunmen wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm and located a 46-year-old male victim lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Ave and Erdrick St suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FATAL SHOOTING IN ASBURY PARK

A fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy