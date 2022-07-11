21-year-old Woman Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer created a beautiful portrait of 73-year-old James Lambert, the man who was fatally attacked with a traffic cone by a group of juveniles last month. Jonny Castro posted the portrait on Facebook. Lambert was on an early morning walk around his North Philadelphia neighborhood on June 24. When he reached the area of 21st and Cecil B. Moore Streets, Castro writes Lambert was taunted and followed by a group of seven juveniles as he crossed the street. In his attempt to walk away, the group of children assaulted him with a traffic cone, knocking him...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO