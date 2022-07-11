Four Astros Set to Join Altuve at 2022 All-Star Game

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker were selected to join second baseman José Altuve in the 2022 All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced the reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game on Sunday. The Houston Astros received four additional selections to join starting second baseman José Altuve.

From the pitching staff, starters Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez will make their ninth and first All-Star appearances, respectively. Selected by the players, Verlander is an option to start in Los Angeles for manager Dusty Baker.

Valdez picked up his 14th-consecutive quality start Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Oakland A's. The lefty allowed two runs in his 17th start of the season, working eight innings.

Of the position players, Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker were both selected to their first All-Star Game. Álvarez — who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday — has displayed the strongest offensive numbers of any designated hitter in the sport.

While Álvarez is now on the shelf, Tucker is more likely to play July 19 in Los Angeles. Both hitters were selected by their fellow players.

Righties Ryne Stanek and Rafael Montero were left off the 2022 All-Star pitching staff, as only three American League relievers were selected. Stanek currently sports a 0.63 ERA over 28.2 innings this season.

