Poconos Park To Emerge As Live Entertainment Hotspot Following Extravagant Venue Revitalization

The famed Pocono Mountains are poised to become a live entertainment hotspot once again!

Real estate development and venue management company From The Roots revitalized what was formerly the Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion housed within 200 acres of land in the stunning mountain region to bring you the new Poconos Park.

“The Poconos were once one of the biggest vacation and entertainment destinations in the U.S.,” John M. Oakes, CEO/Founder of From the Roots, said in a press release. “We aim to make it a ‘go-to’ music festival and event destination.” The venue’s extravagant revitalization includes the Amphitheater at Poconos Park™, an auspicious open-air venue with 3,000+ covered seats and an additional lawn area with 7,000+ person capacity perfect for the ultimate outdoor viewing experience.

As if that weren’t alluring enough, it also boasts the Lakehouse at Poconos Park™, a 10,000 square-foot banquet hall capable of hosting 400 people and located on a beautifully scenic 90-acre lake, offering an unparalleled setting inside and out.

Poconos Park is easily driveable from a number of bustling major cities, only a 75-minute drive from Newark, New Jersey, and a less than 90-minute scenic mountain drive from both New York City and Philadelphia.

With its indoor/outdoor capabilities, gorgeous scenery, a full service concession area — liquor license included! — Poconos Park will host phenomenal festivals, concerts, and theater productions, securing it as a premium, year round entertainment destination you’ll be clamoring to visit!

Don't want to miss out on the fun?

