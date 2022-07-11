ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Sneak peek at model train showcase in The Villages, Florida

By David Martin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll aboard! Thousands of model train enthusiasts are flocking...

Ocala International Airport Plans to Add Luxury RV Park

An airport in Florida is entertaining the idea of turning its spare space into a luxury RV park to invite wealthy visitors to the area and diversify its revenue streams. Ocala International Airport received approval from its local council to proceed with the proposal to establish a luxury RV park. The project is believed to be the first such development at an airport, according to a report.
Ocala resident says city needs bigger airport, more grocers

The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
Famous Airline Announces It Will Suspend Service to Orlando, Florida

Flying into Orlando International Airport is the start of a magical vacation for many vacation goers. Unfortunately, one famous airline has announced it will suspend service to Orlando beginning in September. Hawaiian Airlines has just announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7, 2022. According to...
Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Study shows this Central Florida city ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

ORLANDO, Fla – The Daytona Beach area was ranked number one and Metro Orlando number eight in the top 20 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrian deaths in 2022, according to Smart Growth America. The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro area was ranked number 12. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after...
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it legal to ride in a trailer?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Is it legal to ride in a trailer? Just saw a landscaper trailer...
Debbie Centeno

You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool Off

Island H2O Water Park- image by Island H2O Water Park. Wow, it is hot outside. For the past month, my thermometer has read the 90s and as high as 103 degrees. It’s no wonder we do not see children riding their bikes, scooters, skates, or playing basketball outside. If you live in an apartment complex with pool facilities or a house with a pool, then it is easy for you and your children to cool off. But not everyone has a pool to refresh in. To make matters worse, if you live in Central Florida, such as Clermont, as I do, the beaches are far. So where do we go for some local summer fun?
Hot and muggy with storm chances rising for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Temps warming into the mid-90s with an increase in storm chances after 2 p.m. Rain coverage stands at 40%, similar to yesterday. Cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain will be the case in any of the stronger storms.
Central Florida to get another round of heat and storms on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Not much change locally compared to Monday. Temps warming into the 90s with ease and rain chances return primarily after 2 p.m. An earlier arrival of the rain could be the case over the northwest counties, closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning remain the main weather hazards in some of the stronger afternoon storms.
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week’s weekly buzz, we’ll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
